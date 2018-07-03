Listen Live Sports

Tuesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named John Vidalin chief operating officer for business operations. Recalled RHP Yefry Ramírez from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Steve Wilkerson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 2.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Smith from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Fresno (PCL). Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 1.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHPs Gabriel Hernandez, Luis Nuñez and Daniel Rojas; CF Darwin Moreno; SS Jean Puntiel and LHP Roelis Taveras to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Gabriel Moya from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP A.J. Cole from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 3B Matt Chapman from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHPs Josh Hiatt and Andy McGuire and C Brett Wright to minor league contracts.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Scott Firth and INF Matt Telesco.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Quinn Irey.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF J.J. Gould. Signed RHPs Andrew Thome and Zack Jones and INF Matt Snyder.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Jamey Smart. Signed C Tyler Baker, INF Tommy Mendonca and RHP J.C. Sulbaran.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Justin Martinez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Wendell Carter Jr. and F Chandler Hutchison.

DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to terms with F Michael Porter Jr. on a multiyear contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Mo Bamba.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Green Bay RB Aaron Jones, San Francisco LB Reuben Foster and Los Angeles Rams G Jamon Brown for the first two games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Alan-Michael Cash to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Brad Richardson to a two-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed F Sean Kuraly to a three-year contract. Signed F Anton Bildh to a two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Named Bob Jones assistant coach of Texas (AHL). Signed LW Remi Elie to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Sean Walker to a two-year entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Colin Blackwell to a two-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLER LEAFS — Traded F Matt Martin to the New York Islanders for G Eamon McAdam.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Riley Barber to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Re-signed F Dalton Smith to a one-year contract.

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Announced Egyptian player Karim Hossam was banned for life and fined $15,000 after being convicted of multiple match-fixing offenses.

COLLEGE

EDINBORO — Named Chris Bess women’s assistant basketball coach and Mike DePalma assistant wrestling coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Cody Cruzen defensive backs coach, James Willette tight ends coach and John Scargle assistant special teams and assistant defensive backs coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

