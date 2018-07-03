Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named John Vidalin chief operating officer for business operations. Recalled RHP Yefry Ramírez from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Steve Wilkerson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 2.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Smith from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Fresno (PCL). Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 1.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHPs Gabriel Hernandez, Luis Nuñez and Daniel Rojas; CF Darwin Moreno; SS Jean Puntiel and LHP Roelis Taveras to minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Gabriel Moya from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP A.J. Cole from the 10-day DL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 3B Matt Chapman from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHPs Josh Hiatt and Andy McGuire and C Brett Wright to minor league contracts.
CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Scott Firth and INF Matt Telesco.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Quinn Irey.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF J.J. Gould. Signed RHPs Andrew Thome and Zack Jones and INF Matt Snyder.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Jamey Smart. Signed C Tyler Baker, INF Tommy Mendonca and RHP J.C. Sulbaran.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Justin Martinez.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Wendell Carter Jr. and F Chandler Hutchison.
DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to terms with F Michael Porter Jr. on a multiyear contract.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Mo Bamba.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Green Bay RB Aaron Jones, San Francisco LB Reuben Foster and Los Angeles Rams G Jamon Brown for the first two games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Alan-Michael Cash to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Brad Richardson to a two-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed F Sean Kuraly to a three-year contract. Signed F Anton Bildh to a two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Named Bob Jones assistant coach of Texas (AHL). Signed LW Remi Elie to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Sean Walker to a two-year entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Colin Blackwell to a two-year, two-way contract.
TORONTO MAPLER LEAFS — Traded F Matt Martin to the New York Islanders for G Eamon McAdam.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Riley Barber to a one-year contract.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Re-signed F Dalton Smith to a one-year contract.
TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Announced Egyptian player Karim Hossam was banned for life and fined $15,000 after being convicted of multiple match-fixing offenses.
EDINBORO — Named Chris Bess women’s assistant basketball coach and Mike DePalma assistant wrestling coach.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Cody Cruzen defensive backs coach, James Willette tight ends coach and John Scargle assistant special teams and assistant defensive backs coach.
