Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named John Vidalin chief operating officer for business operations. Recalled RHP Yefry Ramírez from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Steve Wilkerson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 2. Placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus (IL). Placed OF Lonnie Chisenhall on the 10-day DL. Signed C Noah Naylor and RHP Ethan Hankins.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Smith from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Fresno (PCL). Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 1.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brady Singer.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP-OF Shohei Ohtani from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Miguel Almonte from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHPs Deck McGuire and Eduardo Paredes to Salt Lake (PCL). Signed RHPs Gabriel Hernandez, Luis Nuñez and Daniel Rojas; CF Darwin Moreno; SS Jean Puntiel and LHP Roelis Taveras to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Gabriel Moya from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Zack Littell to Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jonathan Loaisiga to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP A.J. Cole from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated 3B Matt Chapman from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated 1B Ronald Guzmán from the seven-day concussion list. Optioned RHP Chris Martin to Round Rock (PCL). Signed RHPs Renton Poole and Wyatt Sparks, LHP Grant Wolfram, and INFs Jax Biggers and Shea Patterson to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHPs Josh Hiatt and Andy McGuire and C Brett Wright to minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Arodys Vizcaino from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Antonio Senzatela from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 10-day DL.

PHILADLEPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Starlyn Castillo, Eiberson Castellano, Wilson Gherbaz, Jonathan Rivas and Luis Vegas; LHPs Joalbert Angulo and Neyker Ibarra; Cs Victor Diaz, Andrick Nava and Javier Vinal; OFs Jeury Corona and Reiberth Gil; 2B Alexeis Azuaje and SS Kervin Pichardo to minor-league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Tanner Anderson to Indianapolis. Signed RHP Michael Burrows.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Scott Firth and INF Matt Telesco.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Quinn Irey.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF J.J. Gould. Signed RHPs Andrew Thome and Zack Jones and INF Matt Snyder.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Jamey Smart. Signed C Tyler Baker, INF Tommy Mendonca and RHP J.C. Sulbaran.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Justin Martinez.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Alex Phillips.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded RHP Zach Kirby to Normal.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Nick Roark.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released RHP David Perez.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Brian Bass. Released LHP Spencer Hunter.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed LHP Austin Stephens.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed C Wendell Carter Jr. and F Chandler Hutchison.

DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to terms with F Michael Porter Jr. on a multiyear contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed C DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Isaiah Hicks and G Allonzo Trier.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed C Mo Bamba.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Green Bay RB Aaron Jones, San Francisco LB Reuben Foster and Los Angeles Rams G Jamon Brown for the first two games and New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Alan-Michael Cash to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Ahron Cohen president and chief executive officer. Signed C Brad Richardson to a two-year contract and D Dakota Mermis to a one-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Re-signed F Sean Kuraly to a three-year contract. Signed F Anton Bildh to a two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Named Bob Jones assistant coach of Texas (AHL). Signed LW Remi Elie to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Sean Walker to a two-year entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Colin Blackwell to a two-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLER LEAFS — Traded F Matt Martin to the New York Islanders for G Eamon McAdam.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Riley Barber to a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Re-signed F Dalton Smith to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced the transfer of M Mauro Diaz to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC (UAE Arabian Gulf League).

TENNIS

TENNIS INTEGRITY UNIT — Announced Egyptian player Karim Hossam was banned for life and fined $15,000 after being convicted of multiple match-fixing offenses.

COLLEGE

EDINBORO — Named Chris Bess women’s assistant basketball coach and Mike DePalma assistant wrestling coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Cody Cruzen defensive backs coach, James Willette tight ends coach and John Scargle assistant special teams and assistant defensive backs coach.

YALE — Named Danielle Brown women’s assistant basketball coach.

