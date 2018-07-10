Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Avisaíl García on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 9. Activated OF Ryan LaMarre.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the 10-day DL. Announced RHP David Hale refused his outright assignment and elected free agency.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHPs Luis Garcia and Bryan Abreu were transferred from Tri-City (NYP). Transferred RHP Carlos Sanabria to Buies Creek (Cal). Released RHP Dariel Aquino.

Advertisement

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Chad Girodo.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Tillman Pugh.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Kagen Hopkins and INF Gerald Bautista.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Brian Ernst. Released LHPs Danny Diaz and Brad Schnaezer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nikita Kucherov to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D David Kolomatis and F Nic Pierog.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Larkin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named C.J. Brown assistant coach.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Named Cory Conzemius men’s and women’s assistant rowing coach.

CHESTNUT HILL — Named Tim Moyer women’s volleyball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Courtney Breault softball assistant coach.

TCU — Signed Raegan Pebley to a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.