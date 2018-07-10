Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Avisaíl García on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 9. Activated OF Ryan LaMarre.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the 10-day DL. Announced RHP David Hale refused his outright assignment and elected free agency.
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHPs Luis Garcia and Bryan Abreu were transferred from Tri-City (NYP). Transferred RHP Carlos Sanabria to Buies Creek (Cal). Released RHP Dariel Aquino.
CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Chad Girodo.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Tillman Pugh.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Kagen Hopkins and INF Gerald Bautista.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Brian Ernst. Released LHPs Danny Diaz and Brad Schnaezer.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nikita Kucherov to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D David Kolomatis and F Nic Pierog.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Larkin.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named C.J. Brown assistant coach.
ADRIAN — Named Cory Conzemius men’s and women’s assistant rowing coach.
CHESTNUT HILL — Named Tim Moyer women’s volleyball coach.
CLEMSON — Named Courtney Breault softball assistant coach.
TCU — Signed Raegan Pebley to a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.