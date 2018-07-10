Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

July 10, 2018 5:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Avisaíl García on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 9. Activated OF Ryan LaMarre.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL). Placed RHP Josh Tomlin on the 10-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled OF Jake Marisnick from Fresno (PCL). Placed RHP Gerrit Cole on the bereavement list.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the 10-day DL. Announced RHP David Hale refused his outright assignment and elected free agency.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Frankie Montas to Nashville.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Joe Musgrove from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Alex McRae to Indianapolis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHPs Wander Suero and Austin Voth from Syracuse (IL). Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 7. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced RHPs Luis Garcia and Bryan Abreu were transferred from Tri-City (NYP). Transferred RHP Carlos Sanabria to Buies Creek (Cal). Released RHP Dariel Aquino.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Chad Girodo.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Tillman Pugh.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Kagen Hopkins and INF Gerald Bautista.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Brian Ernst. Released LHPs Danny Diaz and Brad Schnaezer.

Frontier League

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released INF Hidekel Abreu, UTL Joel Davis, and OF Tony Holton.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released RHP Brian Bass and OF Danny Pardo.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released RHP Sam Burton.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF Jonathan McCray and RHP Robert Robbins.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed Gs Lance Stephenson and Svi Mykhailiuk.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Jeff Green.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Named Darren Yorke director of player personnel. Promoted Eric Tulsky to vice president of hockey management and strategy.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nikita Kucherov to an eight-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Brian Cooper to a one-year contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D David Kolomatis and F Nic Pierog.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Larkin.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Ángelo Rodríguez to a designated player contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named C.J. Brown assistant coach.

WINTERSPORTS

USA CURLING — Named Pete Fenson women’s national program coach.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN — Named Cory Conzemius men’s and women’s assistant rowing coach.

ALVERNIA — Named Josh Brandwene women’s ice hockey coach.

CHESTNUT HILL — Named Tim Moyer women’s volleyball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Courtney Breault softball assistant coach.

RUTGERS — Named Dr. Kristina Navarro senior associate athletic director for leadership development and strategic partnerships.

TCU — Signed Raegan Pebley to a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

