Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Andrew Miller to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 3B Tyler White to Fresno (PCL). Transferred RHP Enoli Paredes from Quad Cities (MWL) to Buies Creek (Carolina).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Reinstated 2B Rosell Herrera from paternity leave.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Blakely Brown to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Andrew Kittredge and 3B Christian Arroyo to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Rowley to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Barry Enright to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Fernando Salas and OF Lane Adams to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Rob Zastryzny and 2B David Bote to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from paternity leave.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned LHP Edward Paredes outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Okalhoma City for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Yoenis Cespedes to the GCL Mets for a rehab assignment.

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed RHP Kyle Drabek.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed C Isaias Tejada. Sold the contract of RHP Devan Watts to the Chicago White Sox.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jonathan Malo.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Abu Conteh to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed G Jon Gillies to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with Fs Blake Coleman and Stefan Noesen.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named David Oliver and Greg Brown assistant coaches.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Named Patrick Wellar assistant coach.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Tom McCollum to a one-year contract.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Re-signed F Michael Doherty to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Tomas Conechny on loan from San Lorenzo (Superliga-Argentina) for the remainder of the MLS season.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Named Andrea Williams chief operating officer.

SOONER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Rich Tortorelli sports information director and James Hill assistant sports information director.

COKER — Named Aaron Beebe director of student-athlete affairs and event management.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Bill Mannino men’s and women’s golf coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Joey Cantens assistant men’s basketball coach.

NYU — Named Audrey Cunningham assistant women’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman on a contract extension through 2024.

