Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Andrew Miller to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 3B Tyler White to Fresno (PCL). Transferred RHP Enoli Paredes from Quad Cities (MWL) to Buies Creek (Carolina).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated OF Abraham Almonte for assignment. Reinstated 2B Rosell Herrera from paternity leave.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed RHP Blakely Brown to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Andrew Kittredge and 3B Christian Arroyo to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Rowley to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed RHP Barry Enright to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Fernando Salas and OF Lane Adams to minor league contracts.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Rob Zastryzny and 2B David Bote to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from paternity leave.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned LHP Edward Paredes outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Okalhoma City for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Alec Asher to Colorado Springs (PCL). Signed RHP Jeff Ames to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Yoenis Cespedes to the GCL Mets for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent 1B Ryan Zimmerman to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed RHP Kyle Drabek.

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed C Isaias Tejada. Sold the contract of RHP Devan Watts to the Chicago White Sox.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jonathan Malo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Extended the contract of coach Steve Kerr.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Ben McLemore, C Deyonta Davis, a future second-round draft pick and cash to Sacramento for G Garrett Temple.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Trevon Bluiett to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Reinstated Dallas DE Randy Gregory from suspension.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Richard Rodgefrs secondary coach, Jeff Imamura assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach, Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach, Jeff Morrow senior director of college scouting, Eric Stokes and Mike Szabo regional directors of college scouting, Mike Martin Southwest area scout, Rob Hanrahan assistant director of pro personnel, Austin Bergstrom college scouting coordinator and Chris Herbert assistant video director.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with WR Brandin Cooks on a five-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Abu Conteh to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Kalle Kossila, LW Kevin Roy and D Andy Welinski to one-year, two-way contracts.

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed G Jon Gillies to a two-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Agreed to terms with Fs Blake Coleman and Stefan Noesen.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Jimmy Vesey on a two-year contract. Named David Oliver and Greg Brown assistant coaches.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Named Patrick Wellar assistant coach.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed G Tom McCollum to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed D Zach Malatesta and Jack Stander.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Eric Sweetman on a one-year contract.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Re-signed F Michael Doherty to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired M Tomas Conechny on loan from San Lorenzo (Superliga-Argentina) for the remainder of the MLS season.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Named Andrea Williams chief operating officer.

SOONER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Named Rich Tortorelli sports information director and James Hill assistant sports information director.

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Leslie Moore associate athletic director for facilities, scheduling and game operations; Travis Wilson associate athletic director for business; Erika Kenney assistant director of ticketing and group sales; and John Reilly assistant director of athletic communications.

BROWN — Announced the resignation of women’s tennis coach Paul Wardlaw.

COKER — Named Aaron Beebe director of student-athlete affairs and event management.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Bill Mannino men’s and women’s golf coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Joey Cantens assistant men’s basketball coach.

NYU — Named Audrey Cunningham assistant women’s basketball coach.

PEPPERDINE — Named Danny Worth assistant baseball coach.

SYRACUSE — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman on a contract extension through 2024.

WAGNER — Named Michelle Tumolo women’s lacrosse coach.

