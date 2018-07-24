Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 3B Yandy Diaz to Columbus (IL). Claimed OF Johnny Field off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Columbus. Recalled RHP Shane Bieber from Columbus. Transferred LHP Andrew Miller to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Ramon Torres to Omaha (PCL). Activated OF Brian Goodwin.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated INF Taylor Motter for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sanchez on the 10-day DL. Recalled C Kyle Higashioka from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Frankie Montas from Nashville.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek to Durham (IL). Recalled RHPs Yonny Chirinos and Chih-Wei Hu from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Delino DeShields to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled LHP Brandon Mann from Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (IL). Sent RHP Marco Estrada to Buffalo and RHP Danny Barnes to the GCL Blue Jays for rehab assignments.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Matt Koch to Reno (PCL). Reinstated RHP Clay Buchholz from the 10-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Max Fried to Mississippi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Luke Farrell to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Eddie Butler from the 60-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Jackson Stephens on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Reinstated RHP Homer Bailey from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Harrison Musgrave from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Chris Rusin on the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Pedro Baez to Tulsa (TL) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from New Orleans (PCL). Sent RHP Sandy Alcantara to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Junior Guerra and 1B/OF Eric Thames from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Brandon Woodruff and INF Nate Orf to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contracts of INF Jeff McNeil and INF/OF Phillip Evans from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed OF Yoenis Céspedes on the 10-day DL. Designated INF/OF Ty Kelly for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Aaron Altherr and RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Nick Burdi to Altoona (EL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Poncedeleon to Memphis (PCL). Recalled LHP Austin Gomber from Memphis.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released OF John Menken.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of INF Taylor Featherston to the Cincinnati Reds. Signed INF Alay Lago.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Mariel Checo. Signed RHP Zach Arneson.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Sean Donatello.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Traded RHP Andy Lalonde to Normal for a player to be named.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF Terry McClure.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released RHP Tyler Frohwirth.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released RHP Jacob Gangelhoff.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Sold the contract of RHP Jordan Desguin to the Seattle Mariners.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Kellen Croce.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Kevin Love to a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Travis Wear to a two-way contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Noah Vonleh.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Keenan Robinson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Baker Mayfield.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed FB Nick Badwen on injured reserve and DE Ezekiel Ansah and WR Andy Jones on the PUP list. Signed LB Freddie Bishop.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Parris Bennett on the reserve/retired list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with RB Todd Gurley on a four-year contract extension and DE Ryan Davis and WRs Aaron Lacombe, Khadael Lott and JoJo Natson. Placed DL Dominique Easley and LB Obo Okoronkwo on the PUP list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Josiah Price. Signed C J.P. Quinn.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Cody Hollister. Signed DB Eddie Pleasant and G Nate Theaker.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Darrelle Revis to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed DTs P.J. Hall and Eddie Vanderdoes and OT Donald Penn on the PUP list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released LB Kevin Dodd.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced the retirement of DB Brian Walker.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Frederic Plesius to the active roster and WR Brisly Estime to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Brandon Montour to a two-year contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lindsay Hofford assistant general manager/director of scouting and signed him to a multi-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with D Joel Edmunds on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Brooks Orpik to a one-year contract.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Luke Sandler, Alex Carrier and Todd Skirving.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Brady Norrish on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Adam Jahn to OKC (USL).

FC DALLAS — Signed M Pablo Aranguiz from Union Espanola (Primera Division-Chile).

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Announced the resignation of coach Mark Lowry.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Announced the resignation of track and cross country coach David Nicholson.

BRADLEY — Named Matt Sprague assistant volleyball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Jeannie Murphy director of softball operations.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Jackie Smith women’s basketball coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Reinstated LB Jon Reschke to the football team.

OAKLAND — Named Steven Waterfield director of athletics.

TENNESSEE — Named Bo Andrews assistant men’s golf coach.

