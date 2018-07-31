Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus. Traded SS Willi Castro to Detroit for OF Leonys Martin and RHP Kyle Dowdy. Sent LHP Andrew Miller to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Addison Reed from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Trevor May from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Bollinger from Trenton (EL).

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated 2B Gordon Beckham for assignment. Optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Tacoma (PCL). Placed 3B Kyle Seager on paternity leave. Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS Zach Vincej from Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Reinstated RHP Marco Estrada from the 10-day DL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday, July 29.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Julio Urias to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Brad Ziegler to Arizona for RHP Tommy Eveld.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Matt den Dekker outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent 3B Todd Frazier to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded OF Tommy Pham and international cap space to Tampa Bay for OF Justin Williams, LHP Genesis Cabrera and RHP Roel Ramirez.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded OF Angel Reyes to Wichita for two players to be named and cash.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Andrew Thome.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Announced OF Jay Austin signed with Tigres de Quintana Roo (Mexican League). Released RHP Will Lamarche.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded INF Blake Schmit to Sioux City for three players to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released C Audie Afenir and RHP Lee Sosa. Signed C Dioner Navarro.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Tyler Brown.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Matt Cassinelli and INF Liam Wilson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Stefon Diggs to a contract extension.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Giovanni Aprile.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Bryant Turner Jr. to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Moises Hernandez.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Exercised their 2018 option on D Carter Manley and loaned him to Las Vegas (USL).

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Travis Wallace men’s and women’s basketball strength and conditioning coordinator.

HOFSTRA — Named Brian Toron assistant volleyball coach.

IOWA — Announced S Brandon Snyder is leaving the football program. Suspended OT Tristan Wirfs one game.

MUHLENBERG — Named Jason Toedter men’s and women’s tennis coach.

WAGNER — Named Taylor Mihok women’s golf coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.