Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHPs Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to Atlanta for RHP Evan Phillips, INF Jean Carlos Encarnacion, C Brett Cumberland, LHP Bruce Zimmerman and international signing bonus pool money. Traded 2B Jonathan Schoop to Milwaukee for 2B Jonathan Villar, RHP Luis Ortiz and INF Jean Carmona. Optioned Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Assigned Cumberland and Zimmerman to Bowie (EL) and Encarnacion to Delmarva (SAL). Selected the contract of RHP Cody Carroll from Norfolk. Recalled Breyvic Valera from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded SS Willi Castro to Detroit for OF Leonys Martin and RHP Kyle Dowdy. Designated OF Johnny Field for assignment. Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Recalled OF Greg Allen from Columbus. Sent LHP Andrew Miller to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Addison Reed from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Trevor May from Rochester (IL).

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Bollinger from Trenton (EL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated 2B Gordon Beckham for assignment. Optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Tacoma (PCL). Placed 3B Kyle Seager on paternity leave. Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of SS Zach Vincej from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded C Wilson Ramos to Philadelphia for a player to be named or cash. Traded LHP Hunter Schryver to the Chicago White Sox for international signing bonus pool money. Traded RHP Chris Archer to Pittsburgh for OF Austin Meadow, RHP Tyler Glasnow and and player to be named.

TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Jake Diekman and cash to Arizona for RHP Wei-Chieh Huang and a player to be named. Assigned Huang to Frisco (TL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded LHP Aaron Loup to Philadelphia for RHP Jacob Waguespack. Traded RHP John Axford to the L.A. Dodgers for RHP Corey Copping. Designated RHP Oliver Drake for assignment. Reinstated RHP Marco Estrada from the 10-day DL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Transferred RHP Shelby Miller to the 60-day DL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday, July 29.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Julio Urias to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Brad Ziegler to Arizona for RHP Tommy Eveld. Traded OF Cameron Maybin to Seattle for INF Bryson Brigman and international signing bonus pool money.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Matt den Dekker outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Claimed INF Jack Reinheimer off waivers from Arizona and optioned him to Las Vegas. Sent 3B Todd Frazier to Brooklyn (NYP) for a rehab assignment. Transferred OF Yoenis Cespedes to the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Jacob Waguespack to Toronto for LHP Aaron Loup. Designated 3B Trevor Plouffe and LHP Zac Curtis for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF/OF Christopher Bostick from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded OF Tommy Pham and international signing bonus pool money to Tampa Bay for OF Justin Williams, LHP Genesis Cabrera and RHP Roel Ramirez. Traded OF Oscar Mercado to Cleveland for OFs Conner Capel and Jhon Torres.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Eric Lauer on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Walker Lockett from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs for RHP Jhon Romero. Reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the family medical leave list.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded OF Angel Reyes to Wichita for two players to be named and cash.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Andrew Thome.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Announced OF Jay Austin signed with Tigres de Quintana Roo (Mexican League). Released RHP Will Lamarche.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded INF Blake Schmit to Sioux City for three players to be named.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released C Audie Afenir and RHP Lee Sosa. Signed C Dioner Navarro.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Tyler Brown.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Matt Cassinelli and INF Liam Wilson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Jaylen Morris to a two-way contract and C Brandon McCoy and G Travis Trice to training camp contracts.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived G Brandon Paul.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL MEDIA — Named Greg Polcsa vice president, NFL franchise and network marketing.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Stefon Diggs to a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Tye Smith on injured reserve. Waived/injured DL Claude Pelon. Signed DL Johnny Maxey and Du’Vonta Lampkin.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released WR Giovanni Aprile.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Bryant Turner Jr. to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Ryan Spooner on a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Moises Hernandez.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Exercised their 2018 option on D Carter Manley and loaned him to Las Vegas (USL).

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Travis Wallace men’s and women’s basketball strength and conditioning coordinator.

HOFSTRA — Named Brian Toron assistant volleyball coach.

IOWA — Announced S Brandon Snyder is leaving the football program. Suspended OT Tristan Wirfs one game.

MUHLENBERG — Named Jason Toedter men’s and women’s tennis coach.

WAGNER — Named Taylor Mihok women’s golf coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.