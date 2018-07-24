Listen Live Sports

Turkey’s Erdogan decries ‘racist attitude’ against Ozil

July 24, 2018 8:42 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he spoke with Mesut Ozil after the midfielder’s retirement from playing for Germany. He decries the “racist attitude” Ozil faces.

Ozil announced his international retirement on Sunday, weeks after Germany’s first-round World Cup exit. He was criticized for posing for photos with Erdogan before the tournament and Turkish elections.

Ozil criticized the German football federation, its president, fans and media for what he regarded as racism in how people with Turkish roots were treated. He defended the Erdogan meeting.

Erdogan told Turkish journalists he spoke to Ozil on Monday. He said on Tuesday it’s “truly unacceptable that a young man who has given everything to the German national team and has contributed to its success is facing such a racist attitude because of his religion.”

