Twins 11, Rays 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 6 0 1 1 0 3 .179 Robertson 3b-2b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .257 Bauers dh 6 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Cron 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Wendle 2b-lf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .283 Gomez rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .216 Smith lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .284 a-Duffy ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .317 Hechavarria ss 3 2 1 1 2 1 .261 Sucre c 5 0 3 3 0 1 .229 Totals 43 7 14 7 4 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 4 2 1 1 2 1 .273 Rosario lf 5 2 3 2 1 1 .311 Dozier 2b 6 2 2 5 0 1 .230 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Adrianza 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Polanco ss 3 2 1 0 2 1 .264 Kepler rf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .227 Grossman dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .256 Cave cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .312 Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Totals 35 11 10 9 10 11

Tampa Bay 030 010 021 0— 7 14 1 Minnesota 010 000 420 4—11 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Smith in the 8th.

E_Cron (2), Cave (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 9. 2B_Wendle (10), Sucre (3), Polanco (4), Cave (6). HR_Dozier (16), off Andriese. RBIs_Kiermaier (11), Wendle 2 (29), Hechavarria (23), Sucre 3 (12), Mauer (29), Rosario 2 (60), Dozier 5 (48), Grossman (29). SB_Robertson (2), Hechavarria (1), Duffy (7), Polanco (3). CS_Cron (2). S_Grossman, Garver.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Kiermaier 2, Robertson, Bauers, Smith 2, Duffy); Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Grossman). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 16; Minnesota 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bauers, Cron, Kepler, Dozier, Polanco, Cave.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 2 1 1 0 3 31 2.08 Milner 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 6.75 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 7.77 Yarbrough 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 35 3.61 Kolarek, H, 2 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 30 12.79 Castillo 1-3 1 3 2 2 1 21 2.57 Wood, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 1 2.38 Romo 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.83 Andriese, L, 2-4 1 2 4 4 4 1 29 4.34 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Romero 4 1-3 10 4 4 0 1 78 4.69 Rodney 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.12 Pressly 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.63 Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 3.86 Hildenberger 1 4 3 3 1 0 27 3.33 Busenitz, W, 3-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1 30 5.73

Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0, Kolarek 2-0, Castillo 2-2, Wood 2-0, Romo 3-2, Rodney 2-0, Busenitz 1-0. HBP_Romero (Robertson), Yarbrough (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:38. A_25,561 (38,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.