Twins 11, Rays 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.179
|Robertson 3b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Bauers dh
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Wendle 2b-lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Gomez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Smith lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|a-Duffy ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.261
|Sucre c
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|43
|7
|14
|7
|4
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.273
|Rosario lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.311
|Dozier 2b
|6
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.230
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Adrianza 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Polanco ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.227
|Grossman dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.312
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Totals
|35
|11
|10
|9
|10
|11
|Tampa Bay
|030
|010
|021
|0—
|7
|14
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|420
|4—11
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Smith in the 8th.
E_Cron (2), Cave (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Minnesota 9. 2B_Wendle (10), Sucre (3), Polanco (4), Cave (6). HR_Dozier (16), off Andriese. RBIs_Kiermaier (11), Wendle 2 (29), Hechavarria (23), Sucre 3 (12), Mauer (29), Rosario 2 (60), Dozier 5 (48), Grossman (29). SB_Robertson (2), Hechavarria (1), Duffy (7), Polanco (3). CS_Cron (2). S_Grossman, Garver.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Kiermaier 2, Robertson, Bauers, Smith 2, Duffy); Minnesota 2 (Kepler, Grossman). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 16; Minnesota 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bauers, Cron, Kepler, Dozier, Polanco, Cave.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|2.08
|Milner
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|6.75
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7.77
|Yarbrough
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|3.61
|Kolarek, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|30
|12.79
|Castillo
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|21
|2.57
|Wood, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2.38
|Romo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.83
|Andriese, L, 2-4
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|29
|4.34
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Romero
|4
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|0
|1
|78
|4.69
|Rodney
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.12
|Pressly
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.63
|Rogers
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.86
|Hildenberger
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|3.33
|Busenitz, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|30
|5.73
Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 1-0, Kolarek 2-0, Castillo 2-2, Wood 2-0, Romo 3-2, Rodney 2-0, Busenitz 1-0. HBP_Romero (Robertson), Yarbrough (Escobar).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, James Hoye.
T_4:38. A_25,561 (38,649).
