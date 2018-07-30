Twins 5, Indians 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .290 Brantley lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Ramirez 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .294 Encarnacion dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .236 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .265 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 1-Davis pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Gomes c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240 G.Allen cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Totals 35 4 9 4 5 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Polanco ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .281 Dozier 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .224 Kepler dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .228 Grossman rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250 Sano 3b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .203 2-Adrianza pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 Cave cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Garver c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .269 Totals 31 5 8 5 3 8

Cleveland 100 111 000—4 9 1 Minnesota 020 020 001—5 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Sano in the 9th.

E_Kipnis (9). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Alonso (16), Sano (10), Garver (12). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Ramirez (31), off Santana; Ramirez (32), off Santana; Gomes (11), off Santana. RBIs_Ramirez 2 (76), Alonso (64), Gomes (34), Polanco 2 (9), Grossman (33), Sano (28), Garver (22). SB_Lindor (16), Ramirez (24), Encarnacion (1). SF_Grossman. S_Cave.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Brantley, Encarnacion 2, Alonso 2, Gomes 2, G.Allen); Minnesota 1 (Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 11; Minnesota 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Kipnis, Brantley. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Mauer).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 1-3 6 4 3 2 7 95 4.73 Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.08 C.Allen 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.57 Ramirez, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 4.33 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 1 88 6.10 Moya 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.56 Hildenberger 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.68 Rogers 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 4.22 Magill 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.72 Rodney, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Moya 2-0, Magill 2-0. HBP_Santana (Encarnacion).

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:56. A_26,256 (38,649).

