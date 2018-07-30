Twins 5, Indians 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|1-Davis pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|G.Allen cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|5
|5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Kepler dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Sano 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|2-Adrianza pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cave cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Garver c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|100
|111
|000—4
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|020
|001—5
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Sano in the 9th.
E_Kipnis (9). LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Alonso (16), Sano (10), Garver (12). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Ramirez (31), off Santana; Ramirez (32), off Santana; Gomes (11), off Santana. RBIs_Ramirez 2 (76), Alonso (64), Gomes (34), Polanco 2 (9), Grossman (33), Sano (28), Garver (22). SB_Lindor (16), Ramirez (24), Encarnacion (1). SF_Grossman. S_Cave.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Brantley, Encarnacion 2, Alonso 2, Gomes 2, G.Allen); Minnesota 1 (Dozier). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 11; Minnesota 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Kipnis, Brantley. GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Mauer).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|2
|7
|95
|4.73
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.08
|C.Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.57
|Ramirez, L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.33
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|88
|6.10
|Moya
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.56
|Hildenberger
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.68
|Rogers
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.22
|Magill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.72
|Rodney, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|3.40
Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0, Moya 2-0, Magill 2-0. HBP_Santana (Encarnacion).
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:56. A_26,256 (38,649).
