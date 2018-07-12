Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins put DH/1B Logan Morrison on DL with hip injury

July 12, 2018 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed designated hitter/first baseman Logan Morrison on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip injury.

The move was made before Minnesota’s game on Thursday against Tampa Bay, making room for utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list.

Morrison is batting just .193 in his first season with the Twins, with a .654 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 264 at-bats. He described his problem as chronic and said before the game he’s planning to return when he’s eligible on July 22.

Adrianza, who was out with a strained left hamstring, is hitting .261 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 188 at-bats. He missed only 10 games.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington