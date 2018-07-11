Listen Live Sports

Twins send struggling reliever Reed to DL with tight triceps

July 11, 2018 12:33 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed right-handed reliever Addison Reed on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his triceps.

The move was made before Wednesday’s game against Kansas City, the first trip to the disabled list in Reed’s seven-year major league career.

In 41 games in his first season with the Twins, Reed is 1-5 with a 4.83 ERA. He has allowed eight home runs in 41 innings. Five of those have come in his past 16 appearances, over which he has a 9.42 ERA with 24 hits allowed in 14 1/3 innings. Reed signed a two-year, $16.75 million contract with the Twins before the season.

Right-handed reliever Alan Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester for the third time this year.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

