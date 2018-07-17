U.S. Junior Amateur Scores

|Tuesday
|At Baltusrol Golf Club
|Springfield, N.J.
|u-Upper Course: 7,280 yards, par-71
|l-Lower Course: 7,313 yards, par-70
|Second Round
Eight players were tied at 7-over 148 and an 8-for-3 playoff for the final match-play berths will take place on Wednesday, beginning on the Lower Course’s fourth hole
Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. 66u-67l_133
Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. 67u-68l_135
Karl Vilips, Australia 66u-69l_135
Joseph Pagdin, England 69u-67l_136
Yuki Moriyama, Japan 71u-65l_136
Parker Coody, Plano, Texas 70l-66u_136
Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. 70l-67u_137
Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas 69l-68u_137
Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C. 67l-70u_137
Ilirian Zalli, Albania 70l-68u_138
Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. 68u-70l_138
Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. 66l-72u_138
James Song, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 68l-71u_139
Travis Vick, Hunters Creek Village, Texas 67u-73l_140
Jack Rahon, Orange, Calif. 69l-71u_140
Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong China 69u-72l_141
Jolo Timothy Magcalayo, Philippines 69l-72u_141
Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. 73u-69l_142
Sean Maruyama, Japan 69l-73u_142
Kenan Poole, Raleigh, N.C. 72u-70l_142
James Imai, Brookline, Mass. 71u-71l_142
Robin Williams, England 71l-71u_142
Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky. 73l-69u_142
William Mouw, Chino, Calif. 72u-71l_143
Kaiwen Liu, People’s Republic of China 71l-72u_143
Matthew Monastero, Leesburg, Va. 73l-70u_143
Tommy Stephenson, Carlsbad, Calif. 69l-74u_143
Agustin Segundo Oliva Pinto, Argentina 72u-71l_143
Alejandro Madariaga, Mexico 70u-73l_143
Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. 72u-71l_143
Cameron Piedra, England 71u-72l_143
Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa. 73u-71l_144
Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. 69u-75l_144
Ben James, Milford, Conn. 73l-71u_144
Luke Clanton, Miami Lakes, Fla. 72u-72l_144
Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 72u-72l_144
Tyler Isenhart, Geneva, Ill. 72l-72u_144
Mark Turner, Gloucester, Mass. 75l-69u_144
Nate Stember, Portland, Ore. 72l-72u_144
Nicolas Cassidy, Johns Creek, Ga. 70u-75l_145
Rayhan Thomas, India 75u-70l_145
Ryan Smith, Carlsbad, Calif. 73l-72u_145
Logan McAllister, Oklahoma City, Okla. 72u-73l_145
Hazen Newman, Las Vegas, Nev. 71l-74u_145
Clay Stirsman, Carmel, Ind. 75l-71u_146
Connor Creasy, Abingdon, Va. 73l-73u_146
Kento Yamawaki, Japan 70l-76u_146
Jediah Morgan, Australia 75u-71l_146
Jake Beber-Frankel, Miami, Fla. 73l-73u_146
Garrett Barber, Stuart, Fla. 72l-74u_146
Cole Ponich, Farmington, Utah 74u-73l_147
Jeremy Sisson, Skaneateles, N.Y. 75u-72l_147
Fulton Smith, Pinehurst, N.C. 74u-73l_147
Jackson Chandler, Dublin, Ohio 74l-73u_147
Colin Sikkenga, Kalamazoo, Mich. 73l-74u_147
John Blair, Wauwatosa, Wis. 74u-73l_147
Jackson Suber, Tampa, Fla. 72u-75l_147
Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. 71u-76l_147
Ting-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei 75l-72u_147
Joe Bultman, Shawnee, Kan. 69l-78u_147
Mauricio Figueroa, Mexico 75l-72u_147
(Final 8-for-3 playoff spots)
Trent Geritz, Towson, Md. 80u-68l_148
Eric Doyle, San Diego, Calif. 70u-78l_148
Bryce Kvick, Carmichael, Calif. 74u-74l_148
William Draper, Oak Park, Calif. 73l-75u_148
Julian Perico, Peru 70l-78u_148
Jacob Torres, Aiea, Hawaii 76u-72l_148
Nathan Han, Somers, N.Y. 72u-76l_148
Nathan Cogswell, Kent, Wash. 75l-73u_148
Failed to make the cut
Ty Griggs, Manteca, Calif. 76u-73l_149
Dillon Stewart, Ft Collins, Colo. 73l-76u_149
Graham Moody, Vancouver, Wash. 74u-75l_149
Kyo Morishita, Japan 76u-73l_149
Peter Bowie, Northampton, Mass. 75l-74u_149
Justin Gums, Lodi, Calif. 72l-77u_149
Andy Mao, Johns Creek, Ga. 75u-75l_150
Peyton Callens, Canada 75u-75l_150
Drew Warford, Snoqualmie, Wash. 74u-76l_150
Dillon Brown, Halifax, Mass. 76l-74u_150
Nick Willis, Cowpens, S.C. 76l-74u_150
Chandler McDowell, Canada 75l-75u_150
Chase Sienkiewicz, Carmichael, Calif. 76l-74u_150
Jake Marvelli, Indianola, Iowa 72l-78u_150
Luca Jezzeny, Furlong, Pa. 76u-75l_151
Alex Kyriacou, Suffern, N.Y. 76u-75l_151
Tyler Wilkes, Tampa, Fla. 79l-72u_151
T. Andrew DiPetrillo, Dover, Mass. 76l-75u_151
Conor Glennon, Republic of Ireland 76u-75l_151
Fred Biondi, Brazil 77u-74l_151
Drew Brockwell, Chesterfield, Va. 72l-79u_151
Johnathan Travale, Canada 74u-78l_152
Ford Clegg, Mountain Brook, Ala. 77u-75l_152
Evan Woosley-Reed, Shelbyville, Tenn. 75u-77l_152
Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. 78u-74l_152
Deven Ramachandran, Tiburon, Calif. 75u-77l_152
Nick Krueger, Spring Lake, Mich. 73l-79u_152
Kyle Chung, Canada 77l-75u_152
Youssef Guezzale, La Jolla, Calif. 78l-74u_152
CM Mixon, Bowling Green, Ky. 76l-76u_152
Douglas Beney, Rye, N.Y. 76l-76u_152
Trey Rath, Powell, Ohio 75l-77u_152
Henry May, Edina, Minn. 76u-77l_153
Aaron Chen, Fremont, Calif. 75u-78l_153
Eugene Hong, Orlando, Fla. 76u-77l_153
Jud Langille, Ossining, N.Y. 79l-74u_153
Jack Vajda, Canton, Ga. 77u-76l_153
Jared Wilson, Columbiana, Ohio 74u-79l_153
Andrew Rodriguez, Spring, Texas 77l-76u_153
Luke Dossey, Austin, Texas 76l-77u_153
Wil Gibson, Jonesboro, Ark. 75u-79l_154
Luke Ludwig, Effingham, Ill. 77u-77l_154
Brett Roberts, Coral Springs, Fla. 77l-77u_154
Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, Va. 77l-77u_154
Oscar Zimmerman, Cincinnati, Ohio 74u-80l_154
Seongyong (Terry) Yoon, Australia 77u-77l_154
Ben Woodruff, Huntersville, N.C. 77l-77u_154
Cameron Barzekoff, Las Vegas, Nev. 79l-75u_154
Brian Isztwan, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. 76l-78u_154
Abhay Gupta, Concord, N.C. 79u-76l_155
Matthew Riedel, Houston, Texas 75l-80u_155
Connor Asarch, Atlanta, Ga. 76l-79u_155
Christopher Kennedy, Aurora, Colo. 76l-79u_155
Aidan Thomas, Bernalillo, N.M. 77u-78l_155
Michael Winslow, Overland Park, Kan. 71u-84l_155
Shelden Barina, Mufreesboro, Tenn. 78l-77u_155
Ken Goforth, Birmingham, Ala. 79l-76u_155
Angus McHolme, Elizabeth Twp, Pa. 78u-78l_156
Ian Rivers, East Syracuse, N.Y. 74u-82l_156
Carson Griggs, Sand Springs, Okla. 78u-78l_156
Kevin Johnson, Bethesda, Md. 82u-74l_156
John Fischer, Waconia, Minn. 80l-76u_156
Grant Wilson, Bountiful, Utah 77u-80l_157
Alejandro Gutierrez, Mexico 78l-79u_157
Taehoon Song, Republic of Korea 77l-80u_157
Jenson Rogenes, Dallas, Texas 82l-75u_157
Campbell Kremer, Louisville, Ky. 79u-79l_158
Daniel Core, Canada 83l-75u_158
Sam Batta, Watertown, S.D. 77l-81u_158
Jackson Lee, Menlo Park, Calif. 79u-79l_158
Justin Mathew, Rocky Hill, Conn. 80l-78u_158
Tyler Carroll, Carlsbad, Calif. 83u-76l_159
Peyton Billings, Fleming Island, Fla. 76u-83l_159
Josh McNulty, White Hall, Ark. 83l-76u_159
Francois Jacobs, League City, Texas 80l-80u_160
Tyler Gerbavsits, Huntington, N.Y. 82u-79l_161
Samuel Salisbury, Green Valley, Ariz. 80u-81l_161
James Wiley, Raleigh, N.C. 83l-78u_161
Jackson Tuthill, Frisco, Texas 83l-79u_162
Rohan Reddy Aerrabolu, Plano, Texas 81u-81l_162
Justin Wingerter, Olathe, Kan. 83u-81l_164
Sean Taylor, Westfield, N.J. 83u-85l_168
Jonas Bicknese, Fruitland, Idaho 84u-85l_169
Jayson Kelian Iten, Switzerland 87l-84u_171
Brady Arnett, Woodbury, Minn. 74u_DQ
John Driscoll III, Lake Mary, Fla. 74l_WD
