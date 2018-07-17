U.S. Junior Amateur Scores

Tuesday At Baltusrol Golf Club Springfield, N.J. u-Upper Course: 7,280 yards, par-71 l-Lower Course: 7,313 yards, par-70 Second Round

Eight players were tied at 7-over 148 and an 8-for-3 playoff for the final match-play berths will take place on Wednesday, beginning on the Lower Course’s fourth hole

Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. 66u-67l_133

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. 67u-68l_135

Karl Vilips, Australia 66u-69l_135

Joseph Pagdin, England 69u-67l_136

Advertisement

Yuki Moriyama, Japan 71u-65l_136

Parker Coody, Plano, Texas 70l-66u_136

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. 70l-67u_137

Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas 69l-68u_137

Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C. 67l-70u_137

Ilirian Zalli, Albania 70l-68u_138

Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. 68u-70l_138

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. 66l-72u_138

James Song, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 68l-71u_139

Travis Vick, Hunters Creek Village, Texas 67u-73l_140

Jack Rahon, Orange, Calif. 69l-71u_140

Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong China 69u-72l_141

Jolo Timothy Magcalayo, Philippines 69l-72u_141

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. 73u-69l_142

Sean Maruyama, Japan 69l-73u_142

Kenan Poole, Raleigh, N.C. 72u-70l_142

James Imai, Brookline, Mass. 71u-71l_142

Robin Williams, England 71l-71u_142

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky. 73l-69u_142

William Mouw, Chino, Calif. 72u-71l_143

Kaiwen Liu, People’s Republic of China 71l-72u_143

Matthew Monastero, Leesburg, Va. 73l-70u_143

Tommy Stephenson, Carlsbad, Calif. 69l-74u_143

Agustin Segundo Oliva Pinto, Argentina 72u-71l_143

Alejandro Madariaga, Mexico 70u-73l_143

Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. 72u-71l_143

Cameron Piedra, England 71u-72l_143

Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa. 73u-71l_144

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. 69u-75l_144

Ben James, Milford, Conn. 73l-71u_144

Luke Clanton, Miami Lakes, Fla. 72u-72l_144

Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 72u-72l_144

Tyler Isenhart, Geneva, Ill. 72l-72u_144

Mark Turner, Gloucester, Mass. 75l-69u_144

Nate Stember, Portland, Ore. 72l-72u_144

Nicolas Cassidy, Johns Creek, Ga. 70u-75l_145

Rayhan Thomas, India 75u-70l_145

Ryan Smith, Carlsbad, Calif. 73l-72u_145

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma City, Okla. 72u-73l_145

Hazen Newman, Las Vegas, Nev. 71l-74u_145

Clay Stirsman, Carmel, Ind. 75l-71u_146

Connor Creasy, Abingdon, Va. 73l-73u_146

Kento Yamawaki, Japan 70l-76u_146

Jediah Morgan, Australia 75u-71l_146

Jake Beber-Frankel, Miami, Fla. 73l-73u_146

Garrett Barber, Stuart, Fla. 72l-74u_146

Cole Ponich, Farmington, Utah 74u-73l_147

Jeremy Sisson, Skaneateles, N.Y. 75u-72l_147

Fulton Smith, Pinehurst, N.C. 74u-73l_147

Jackson Chandler, Dublin, Ohio 74l-73u_147

Colin Sikkenga, Kalamazoo, Mich. 73l-74u_147

John Blair, Wauwatosa, Wis. 74u-73l_147

Jackson Suber, Tampa, Fla. 72u-75l_147

Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. 71u-76l_147

Ting-Wei Hsieh, Chinese Taipei 75l-72u_147

Joe Bultman, Shawnee, Kan. 69l-78u_147

Mauricio Figueroa, Mexico 75l-72u_147

(Final 8-for-3 playoff spots)

Trent Geritz, Towson, Md. 80u-68l_148

Eric Doyle, San Diego, Calif. 70u-78l_148

Bryce Kvick, Carmichael, Calif. 74u-74l_148

William Draper, Oak Park, Calif. 73l-75u_148

Julian Perico, Peru 70l-78u_148

Jacob Torres, Aiea, Hawaii 76u-72l_148

Nathan Han, Somers, N.Y. 72u-76l_148

Nathan Cogswell, Kent, Wash. 75l-73u_148

Failed to make the cut

Ty Griggs, Manteca, Calif. 76u-73l_149

Dillon Stewart, Ft Collins, Colo. 73l-76u_149

Graham Moody, Vancouver, Wash. 74u-75l_149

Kyo Morishita, Japan 76u-73l_149

Peter Bowie, Northampton, Mass. 75l-74u_149

Justin Gums, Lodi, Calif. 72l-77u_149

Andy Mao, Johns Creek, Ga. 75u-75l_150

Peyton Callens, Canada 75u-75l_150

Drew Warford, Snoqualmie, Wash. 74u-76l_150

Dillon Brown, Halifax, Mass. 76l-74u_150

Nick Willis, Cowpens, S.C. 76l-74u_150

Chandler McDowell, Canada 75l-75u_150

Chase Sienkiewicz, Carmichael, Calif. 76l-74u_150

Jake Marvelli, Indianola, Iowa 72l-78u_150

Luca Jezzeny, Furlong, Pa. 76u-75l_151

Alex Kyriacou, Suffern, N.Y. 76u-75l_151

Tyler Wilkes, Tampa, Fla. 79l-72u_151

T. Andrew DiPetrillo, Dover, Mass. 76l-75u_151

Conor Glennon, Republic of Ireland 76u-75l_151

Fred Biondi, Brazil 77u-74l_151

Drew Brockwell, Chesterfield, Va. 72l-79u_151

Johnathan Travale, Canada 74u-78l_152

Ford Clegg, Mountain Brook, Ala. 77u-75l_152

Evan Woosley-Reed, Shelbyville, Tenn. 75u-77l_152

Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. 78u-74l_152

Deven Ramachandran, Tiburon, Calif. 75u-77l_152

Nick Krueger, Spring Lake, Mich. 73l-79u_152

Kyle Chung, Canada 77l-75u_152

Youssef Guezzale, La Jolla, Calif. 78l-74u_152

CM Mixon, Bowling Green, Ky. 76l-76u_152

Douglas Beney, Rye, N.Y. 76l-76u_152

Trey Rath, Powell, Ohio 75l-77u_152

Henry May, Edina, Minn. 76u-77l_153

Aaron Chen, Fremont, Calif. 75u-78l_153

Eugene Hong, Orlando, Fla. 76u-77l_153

Jud Langille, Ossining, N.Y. 79l-74u_153

Jack Vajda, Canton, Ga. 77u-76l_153

Jared Wilson, Columbiana, Ohio 74u-79l_153

Andrew Rodriguez, Spring, Texas 77l-76u_153

Luke Dossey, Austin, Texas 76l-77u_153

Wil Gibson, Jonesboro, Ark. 75u-79l_154

Luke Ludwig, Effingham, Ill. 77u-77l_154

Brett Roberts, Coral Springs, Fla. 77l-77u_154

Isaac Simmons, Huddleston, Va. 77l-77u_154

Oscar Zimmerman, Cincinnati, Ohio 74u-80l_154

Seongyong (Terry) Yoon, Australia 77u-77l_154

Ben Woodruff, Huntersville, N.C. 77l-77u_154

Cameron Barzekoff, Las Vegas, Nev. 79l-75u_154

Brian Isztwan, Huntingdon Valley, Pa. 76l-78u_154

Abhay Gupta, Concord, N.C. 79u-76l_155

Matthew Riedel, Houston, Texas 75l-80u_155

Connor Asarch, Atlanta, Ga. 76l-79u_155

Christopher Kennedy, Aurora, Colo. 76l-79u_155

Aidan Thomas, Bernalillo, N.M. 77u-78l_155

Michael Winslow, Overland Park, Kan. 71u-84l_155

Shelden Barina, Mufreesboro, Tenn. 78l-77u_155

Ken Goforth, Birmingham, Ala. 79l-76u_155

Angus McHolme, Elizabeth Twp, Pa. 78u-78l_156

Ian Rivers, East Syracuse, N.Y. 74u-82l_156

Carson Griggs, Sand Springs, Okla. 78u-78l_156

Kevin Johnson, Bethesda, Md. 82u-74l_156

John Fischer, Waconia, Minn. 80l-76u_156

Grant Wilson, Bountiful, Utah 77u-80l_157

Alejandro Gutierrez, Mexico 78l-79u_157

Taehoon Song, Republic of Korea 77l-80u_157

Jenson Rogenes, Dallas, Texas 82l-75u_157

Campbell Kremer, Louisville, Ky. 79u-79l_158

Daniel Core, Canada 83l-75u_158

Sam Batta, Watertown, S.D. 77l-81u_158

Jackson Lee, Menlo Park, Calif. 79u-79l_158

Justin Mathew, Rocky Hill, Conn. 80l-78u_158

Tyler Carroll, Carlsbad, Calif. 83u-76l_159

Peyton Billings, Fleming Island, Fla. 76u-83l_159

Josh McNulty, White Hall, Ark. 83l-76u_159

Francois Jacobs, League City, Texas 80l-80u_160

Tyler Gerbavsits, Huntington, N.Y. 82u-79l_161

Samuel Salisbury, Green Valley, Ariz. 80u-81l_161

James Wiley, Raleigh, N.C. 83l-78u_161

Jackson Tuthill, Frisco, Texas 83l-79u_162

Rohan Reddy Aerrabolu, Plano, Texas 81u-81l_162

Justin Wingerter, Olathe, Kan. 83u-81l_164

Sean Taylor, Westfield, N.J. 83u-85l_168

Jonas Bicknese, Fruitland, Idaho 84u-85l_169

Jayson Kelian Iten, Switzerland 87l-84u_171

Brady Arnett, Woodbury, Minn. 74u_DQ

John Driscoll III, Lake Mary, Fla. 74l_WD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.