U.S. Junior Amateur Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Baltusrol Golf Club Springfield, N.J. Upper Course: 7,280 yards, par-71 Round of 32 Upper Bracket

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (144) def. Kelly Chinn, Great Falls, Va. (133), 20 holes

Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong China (141) def. Jolo Timothy Magcalayo, Philippines (141), 19 holes

Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas (137) def. Kaiwen Liu, People’s Republic of China (143), 4 and 3

Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C. (137) vs. William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (143), 5 and 3

Alejandro Madariaga, Mexico (143) def. Joseph Pagdin, England (136), 2 and 1

James Song, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (139) def. Clay Stirsman, Carmel, Ind. (146), 3 and 1

Yuki Moriyama, Japan (136) def. Agustin Segundo Oliva Pinto, Argentina (143), 1 up

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (138) def. Hazen Newman, Las Vegas, Nev. (145), 1 up

Lower Bracket

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (135) def. Ben James, Milford, Conn. (144), 4 and 3

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (142) def. Garrett Barber, Stuart, Fla. (146), 3 and 2

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (137) def. Nate Stember, Portland, Ore. (144), 7 and 5

Ryan Smith, Carlsbad, Calif. (145) def. Colin Sikkenga, Kalamazoo, Mich. (147), 6 and 4

Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. (143) def. Karl Vilips, Australia (135), 3 and 1

Connor Creasy, Abingdon, Va. (146) def. Travis Vick, Hunters Creek Village, Texas (140), 3 and 2

Tommy Stephenson, Carlsbad, Calif. (143) def. Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (136), 2 up

Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. (138) def. Robin Williams, England (142), 5 and 3

Round of 16 Upper Bracket

Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong China (141) def. Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (144), 7 and 6

Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas (137) def. Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C. (137), 19 holes

Alejandro Madariaga, Mexico (143) def. James Song, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (139), 5 and 4

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (138) def. Yuki Moriyama, Japan (136), 2 and 1

Lower Bracket

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (142) def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (135), 5 and 3

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (137) def. Ryan Smith, Carlsbad, Calif. (145), 3 and 2

Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. (143) def. Connor Creasy, Abingdon, Va. (146), 1 up

Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. (138) def. Tommy Stephenson, Carlsbad, Calif. (143), 4 and 3

Pairings for Friday’s quarterfinal round All times EDT Upper Bracket

7 a.m. – Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong China (141) vs. Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas (137)

7:12 a.m. – Alejandro Madariaga, Mexico (143) vs. Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (138)

Lower Bracket

7:24 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (142) vs. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (137)

7:36 a.m. – Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. (143) vs. Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. (138)

NOTE: Quarterfinal round winners advance to the semifinal round of match play on Friday, beginning at 12:18 p.m.

