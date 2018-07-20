Listen Live Sports

U.S. Junior Amateur Scores

July 20, 2018 5:31 pm
 
Friday
At Baltusrol Golf Club
Springfield, N.J.
Upper Course: 7,280 yards, par-71
Quarterfinals

Cole Hammer, Houston (137) def. Shuai Ming (Ben) Wong, Hong Kong China (141), 2 and 1

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (138) def. Alejandro Madariaga, Mexico (143), 1 up

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (137) def. Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (142), 4 and 3

Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. (138) def. Thomas Ponder, Dothan, Ala. (143), 2 and 1

Semifinals

Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. (138) def. Cole Hammer, Houston (137), 4 and 2

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (137) def. Cameron Sisk, El Cajon, Calif. (138), 21 holes

Saturday’s 36-Hole Championship Tee Times (EDT)

7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia vs. Michael Thorbjornsen

