U.S. Junior Girls’ Results

July 20, 2018 10:42 pm
 
Friday
At Poppy Hills Golf Course
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 6,182; Par: 71
Round of 16
Upper Bracket

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif.(143), 1 up

Doey Choi, Australia (147) def. Yujeong Son, South Korea (139), 2 and 1

Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147) def. Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (143), 2 and 1

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (146), 1 up

Lower Bracket

Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (142), 3 and 2

Valery Plata, Colombia (145) def. Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (141), 3 and 2

Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148) def. Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (137), 2 and 1

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Yukino Yoshihara, Irvine, Calif. (144), 3 and 2

Quarterfinals
Upper Bracket

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Doey Choi, Australia (147), 5 and 4

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147), 4 and 3

Lower Bracket

Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (145), 7 and 5

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148), 4 and 3

