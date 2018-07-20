U.S. Junior Girls’ Results

|Friday
|At Poppy Hills Golf Course
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Yardage: 6,182; Par: 71
|Round of 16
|Upper Bracket
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif.(143), 1 up
Doey Choi, Australia (147) def. Yujeong Son, South Korea (139), 2 and 1
Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147) def. Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (143), 2 and 1
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (146), 1 up
Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (142), 3 and 2
Valery Plata, Colombia (145) def. Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (141), 3 and 2
Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148) def. Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (137), 2 and 1
Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Yukino Yoshihara, Irvine, Calif. (144), 3 and 2
|Quarterfinals
|Upper Bracket
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Doey Choi, Australia (147), 5 and 4
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147), 4 and 3
Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (145), 7 and 5
Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148), 4 and 3
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.