By The Associated Press

Saturday At Poppy Hills Golf Course Pebble Beach, Calif. Yardage: 6,182; Par: 71 Semifinals

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144), def. Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131), 1 up

Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139), 3 and 2

Finals

Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144), 4 and 3

