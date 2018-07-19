U.S. Junior Girls’ Results

|Thursday
|At Poppy Hills Golf Course
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Yardage: 6,182; Par: 71
|First Round of Match Play
|Upper Bracket
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Cory Lopez, Mexico, (151) 1 up
Jing Wen Lu, China (146) def. Maria Jose Martinez Almeida, Mexico (146), 1 up
Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif.(143) def. Yanjun (Victoria) Liu, China (148), 21 holes
Yu Wen Lu, China (149) def. Haeley Wotnosky, Wake Forest, N.C. (143), 2 and 1
Yujeong Son, South Korea (139) def. Savannah Grewal, Canada (151), 2 and 1
Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif. (145) def. Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. (147), 2 and 1
Heeji Kim, South of Korea (140) def. Maria Fernanda Martinez Almeida, Mexico (151), 5 and 4
Doey Choi, Australia (147) def. Ya Chun Chang, Taiwan (145), 2 and 1
Libby Winans, Richardson, Texas (151) def. Ashley Lau Jen Wen, Malaysia (138), 21 holes
Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (146), 2 up
Sophie (Yixian) Guo, China (150) def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (142), 1 up
Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (143) def. Alexis Miestowski, Schererville, Ind. (148), 1 up
Ivy Shepherd, Peachtree City, Ga. (139) def. Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas (151), 2 and 1
Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (146) def. Dana Williams, Boca Raton, Fla. (147), 3 and 1
Isabella Fierro, Mexico (142) def. Camila Moreno, Colombia (150), 3 and 2
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Shotika Phadungmartvorakul, Bakersfield, Calif. (148), 6 and 5
Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Ele Anacona, Argentina (151), 4 and 2
Calynne Rosholt, Cedar Park, Texas (146) def. Avery Zweig, McKinney, Texas (146), 1 up
Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (142) def. Yuka Saso, Philippines (149), 1 up
Kelly Sim, Edgewater, N.J. (143) def. Katherine Zhu, San Jose, Calif. (148), 19 holes
Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (139) def. Elizabeth Caldarelli, Scottsdale, Ariz. (151), 4 and 3
Valery Plata, Colombia (145) def. Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (147), 2 up
Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (141) def. Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif. (151), 3 and 2
Celeste Dao, Canada (147) def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Australia (145), 4 and 3
Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (137) def. Lauren Gomez, San Diego, Calif. (151), 2 and 1
Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (146) def. Yoonmin Han, Bradenton, Fla. (146), 4 and 2
Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (149) def. Xin Kou, China (142), 5 and 4
Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148) def. Ashely Shim, San Mateo, Calif. (143), 3 and 1
Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Sifan He, China (151), 6 and 4
Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (145) def. Calista Reyes, San Diego, Calif. (147), 3 and 2
Tess Blair, South Jordan, Utah (150) def. Zoe Campos, Valencia, Calif. (141), 3 and 2
Yukino Yoshihara, Irvine, Calif. (144) def. Nicole Adam, Pinehurst, N.C. (147), 1 up
|Round of 32
|Upper Bracket
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Jing Wen Lu, China (146), 3 and 2
Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif.(143) def. Yu Wen Lu, China (149), 20 holes
Yujeong Son, South Korea (139) def. Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif. (145), 3 and 2
Doey Choi, Australia (147) def. Heeji Kim, Republic of Korea (140), 4 and 3
Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147) def. Libby Winans, Richardson, Texas (151), 1 up
Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (143) def. Sophie (Yixian) Guo, China (150), 2 and 1
Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (146) def. Ivy Shepherd, Peachtree City, Ga. (139), 2 and 1
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Isabella Fierro, Mexico (142), 4 and 3
Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Calynne Rosholt, Cedar Park, Texas (146), 2 and 1
Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (142) def. Kelly Sim, Edgewater, N.J. (143), 4 and 3
Valery Plata, Colombia (145) def. Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (139), 3 and 2
Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (141) def. Celeste Dao, Canada (147), 3 and 2
Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (137) def. Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (146), 5 and 3
Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148) def. Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (149), 6 and 4
Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (145), 4 and 3
Yukino Yoshihara, Irvine, Calif. (144) def. Tess Blair, South Jordan, Utah (150), 4 and 3
