U.S. Junior Girls’ Results

July 19, 2018 10:43 pm
 
Thursday
At Poppy Hills Golf Course
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 6,182; Par: 71
First Round of Match Play
Upper Bracket

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Cory Lopez, Mexico, (151) 1 up

Jing Wen Lu, China (146) def. Maria Jose Martinez Almeida, Mexico (146), 1 up

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif.(143) def. Yanjun (Victoria) Liu, China (148), 21 holes

Yu Wen Lu, China (149) def. Haeley Wotnosky, Wake Forest, N.C. (143), 2 and 1

Yujeong Son, South Korea (139) def. Savannah Grewal, Canada (151), 2 and 1

Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif. (145) def. Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. (147), 2 and 1

Heeji Kim, South of Korea (140) def. Maria Fernanda Martinez Almeida, Mexico (151), 5 and 4

Doey Choi, Australia (147) def. Ya Chun Chang, Taiwan (145), 2 and 1

Libby Winans, Richardson, Texas (151) def. Ashley Lau Jen Wen, Malaysia (138), 21 holes

Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (146), 2 up

Sophie (Yixian) Guo, China (150) def. Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (142), 1 up

Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (143) def. Alexis Miestowski, Schererville, Ind. (148), 1 up

Ivy Shepherd, Peachtree City, Ga. (139) def. Hailee Cooper, Montgomery, Texas (151), 2 and 1

Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (146) def. Dana Williams, Boca Raton, Fla. (147), 3 and 1

Isabella Fierro, Mexico (142) def. Camila Moreno, Colombia (150), 3 and 2

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Shotika Phadungmartvorakul, Bakersfield, Calif. (148), 6 and 5

Lower Bracket

Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Ele Anacona, Argentina (151), 4 and 2

Calynne Rosholt, Cedar Park, Texas (146) def. Avery Zweig, McKinney, Texas (146), 1 up

Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (142) def. Yuka Saso, Philippines (149), 1 up

Kelly Sim, Edgewater, N.J. (143) def. Katherine Zhu, San Jose, Calif. (148), 19 holes

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (139) def. Elizabeth Caldarelli, Scottsdale, Ariz. (151), 4 and 3

Valery Plata, Colombia (145) def. Phoebe Brinker, Wilmington, Del. (147), 2 up

Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (141) def. Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif. (151), 3 and 2

Celeste Dao, Canada (147) def. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Australia (145), 4 and 3

Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (137) def. Lauren Gomez, San Diego, Calif. (151), 2 and 1

Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (146) def. Yoonmin Han, Bradenton, Fla. (146), 4 and 2

Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (149) def. Xin Kou, China (142), 5 and 4

Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148) def. Ashely Shim, San Mateo, Calif. (143), 3 and 1

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Sifan He, China (151), 6 and 4

Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (145) def. Calista Reyes, San Diego, Calif. (147), 3 and 2

Tess Blair, South Jordan, Utah (150) def. Zoe Campos, Valencia, Calif. (141), 3 and 2

Yukino Yoshihara, Irvine, Calif. (144) def. Nicole Adam, Pinehurst, N.C. (147), 1 up

Round of 32
Upper Bracket

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (131) def. Jing Wen Lu, China (146), 3 and 2

Amari Avery, Riverside, Calif.(143) def. Yu Wen Lu, China (149), 20 holes

Yujeong Son, South Korea (139) def. Elizabeth Wang, San Marino, Calif. (145), 3 and 2

Doey Choi, Australia (147) def. Heeji Kim, Republic of Korea (140), 4 and 3

Suzuka Yamaguchi, Japan (147) def. Libby Winans, Richardson, Texas (151), 1 up

Chia Yen Wu, Taiwan (143) def. Sophie (Yixian) Guo, China (150), 2 and 1

Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (146) def. Ivy Shepherd, Peachtree City, Ga. (139), 2 and 1

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (144) def. Isabella Fierro, Mexico (142), 4 and 3

Lower Bracket

Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif. (136) def. Calynne Rosholt, Cedar Park, Texas (146), 2 and 1

Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (142) def. Kelly Sim, Edgewater, N.J. (143), 4 and 3

Valery Plata, Colombia (145) def. Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (139), 3 and 2

Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (141) def. Celeste Dao, Canada (147), 3 and 2

Brooke Seay, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (137) def. Amanda Sambach, Davidson, N.C. (146), 5 and 3

Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (148) def. Mychael O’Berry, Hoover, Ala. (149), 6 and 4

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (139) def. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville, N.C. (145), 4 and 3

Yukino Yoshihara, Irvine, Calif. (144) def. Tess Blair, South Jordan, Utah (150), 4 and 3

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington