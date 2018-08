By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

QUARTERFINALS Wednesday, July 18

Philadelphia Union (MLS) 1, vs. Orlando City (MLS) 0

Chicago Fire (MLS) 4, Louisville City (USL) 0

Houston Dynamo (MLS) 4, Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 2

Los Angeles (MLS) 3, Portland Timbers (MLS) 2

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.