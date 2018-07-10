Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA president says World Cup showcasing strength of Europe

July 10, 2018 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — The World Cup semifinal stage is beginning with the all-European lineup being celebrated by soccer’s governing body on the continent.

Belgium and France play in St. Petersburg on Tuesday and then Croatia and England meet the following night in Moscow.

It is the fifth time the last four has featured only European teams.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says “even though some of our traditional contenders such as Germany, Spain and Portugal were eliminated, there are other teams which have surpassed expectations and can now win the title.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

In a statement to The Associated Press, Ceferin added “these results validate all the work that is being done across the continent to develop football, and they also showcase the strength and quality that exists across the whole UEFA region.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington