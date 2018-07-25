Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA threatens Marseille with 1-season ban for fan disorder

July 25, 2018 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has threatened Marseille with a one-season ban from European competition for persistent fan disorder, including incidents at the Europa League final in May.

European football’s ruling body says its disciplinary panel deferred the suspension for a two-year probationary period.

Marseille must pay a fine of 100,000 euros ($117,000) and compensate Lyon, which hosted the final, for damage caused by fans.

In this season’s Europa League, Marseille must play its next home game in an empty stadium, and close both ends of the Velodrome for the second.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Marseille supporters misbehaved during the 3-0 loss against Atletico Madrid at near-neighbor Lyon.

UEFA says incidents in previous rounds, when Marseille played Salzburg and Leipzig, plus other disciplinary charges were also taken into account.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington