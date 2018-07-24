Listen Live Sports

UMaine football player collapses, dies during campus workout

July 24, 2018 5:42 pm
 
ORONO, Maine (AP) — A University of Maine football player has collapsed and died during a preseason workout on campus.

University officials say the 18-year-old student collapsed Tuesday afternoon and training staff and first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

UMaine athletics director James Settele says the campus is “devastated by this terrible incident.” He says the campus community extends its deepest condolences.

The first-year student’s identity has not been released.

