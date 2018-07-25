Union-Dynamo, Sums

Philadelphia 1 2—3 Houston 1 0—1

First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 11 (Garcia), 10th minute. 2, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 2 (Dockal), 33rd.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Burke, 5 (Dockal), 70th. 4, Philadelphia, Picault, 4 (penalty kick), 96th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Houston, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Rosenberry, Philadelphia, 47th; McKenzie, Philadelphia, 53rd; Sapong, Philadelphia, 65th; Ceren, Houston, 93rd; Fuenmayor, Houston, 95th.

Red Cards_Martinez, Houston, 59th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Klinger. 4th Official_JC Rivero.

A_13,094 (22,039)

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal (Warren Creavalle, 88th), Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; David Accam (C.J. Sapong, 57th), Cory Burke (Fabian Herbers, 71st).

Houston_Joe Willis; Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist, Adolfo Machado, Jared Watts (Andrew Wenger, 74th); Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez; Alberth Elis (Memo Rodriguez, 76th), Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Arturo Alvarez, 82nd).

