Union-Fire, Sums

Philadelphia 2 2—4 Chicago 1 2—3

First half_1, Philadelphia, Medunjanin, 2, 31st minute. 2, Chicago, Nikolic, 9 (penalty kick), 39th. 3, Philadelphia, Burke, 2 (Picault), 48th.

Second half_4, Chicago, Katai, 9 (Schweinsteiger), 69th. 5, Philadelphia, Burke, 3, 73rd. 6, Chicago, Schweinsteiger, 3 (Campos), 94th. 7, Philadelphia, Accam, 1, 96th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Chicago, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Corrales, Chicago, 5th; Burke, Philadelphia, 8th; Kappelhof, Chicago, 83rd; Accam, Philadelphia, 96th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Chris Wattam. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_12,008 (20,500)

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Ilsinho (David Accam, 17th), Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal (Warren Creavalle, 66th), Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; Cory Burke (C.J. Sapong, 78th).

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jonathan Campbell, Jorge Luis Corrales, Kevin Ellis (Elliot Collier, 13th), Johan Kappelhof; Brandt Bronico (Alan Gordon, 76th), Diego Campos, Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty (Tony Tchani, 86th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic.

