United Soccer League

July 2, 2018 10:07 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Cincinnati 10 3 4 34 35 21
Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7 1 7 28 18 7
Nashville SC 7 3 5 26 17 10
Louisville City FC 7 3 5 26 22 16
Indy Eleven 7 4 4 25 20 16
Charleston Battery 6 3 7 25 22 16
Charlotte Independence 6 5 6 24 26 25
Bethlehem Steel FC 6 5 5 23 26 20
New York Red Bulls II 5 5 7 22 30 28
Penn FC 5 4 7 22 18 18
FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 5 6 4 19 22 21
North Carolina FC 5 7 3 18 23 21
Ottawa Fury FC 5 7 3 18 14 21
Richmond Kickers 4 9 2 14 16 28
Atlanta United 2 2 8 5 11 16 31
Toronto FC II 0 13 3 3 16 40
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs SLC 12 3 1 37 27 13
Phoenix Rising FC 10 3 5 35 34 15
Sacramento Republic FC 8 5 5 29 21 19
Swope Park Rangers 8 4 4 28 25 25
Reno 1868 FC 7 3 7 28 23 20
Orange County SC 8 5 3 27 28 12
Portland Timbers II 8 7 2 26 26 22
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7 8 3 24 20 15
Fresno FC 5 7 7 22 24 22
Saint Louis FC 5 5 7 22 19 21
San Antonio FC 5 4 6 21 15 16
Las Vegas Lights 4 6 5 17 23 30
OKC Energy FC 5 10 1 16 13 24
LA Galaxy II 4 9 4 16 28 33
Rio Grande Valley FC 1 6 9 12 14 20
Seattle Sounders II 3 9 2 11 16 30
Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1 8 8 11 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, June 26

Indy Eleven 2, Nashville SC 0

Real Monarchs SLC 1, Fresno FC 0

Wednesday, June 27

FC Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC II 3, tie

Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1, Louisville City FC 0

FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, Charlotte Independence 2, tie

Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Friday, June 29

Phoenix Rising FC 1, Orange County SC 0

Saturday, June 30

Bethlehem Steel FC 4, Charlotte Independence 1

North Carolina FC 3, Richmond Kickers 1

Penn FC 1, Indy Eleven 1, tie

FC Cincinnati 2, Ottawa Fury FC 0

New York Red Bulls II 3, Louisville City FC 3, tie

Las Vegas Lights 2, Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, tie

Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 2 0

Rio Grande Valley FC 0, Saint Louis FC 0, tie

San Antonio FC 1, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1, tie

Fresno FC 2, Sacramento Republic FC 0

Reno 1868 FC 1, Portland Timbers II 0

Sunday, July 1

Charleston Battery 4, Toronto FC II 0

LA Galaxy II 5, Seattle Sounders II 3

Tuesday, July 3

Orange County SC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Toronto FC II at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 6 p.m.

North Carolina FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Fury FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

OKC Energy FC at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 5

Swope Park Rangers at Seattle Sounders II, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Atlanta United 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel FC at Penn FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Charleston Battery at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Louisville City FC at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Sacramento Republic FC, 11 p.m.

Saint Louis FC at Las Vegas Lights, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Ottawa Fury FC, 1 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC at Seattle Sounders II, 4:30 p.m.

Fresno FC at Portland Timbers II, 5 p.m.

