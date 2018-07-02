United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Cincinnati
|10
|3
|4
|34
|35
|21
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds
|7
|1
|7
|28
|18
|7
|Nashville SC
|7
|3
|5
|26
|17
|10
|Louisville City FC
|7
|3
|5
|26
|22
|16
|Indy Eleven
|7
|4
|4
|25
|20
|16
|Charleston Battery
|6
|3
|7
|25
|22
|16
|Charlotte Independence
|6
|5
|6
|24
|26
|25
|Bethlehem Steel FC
|6
|5
|5
|23
|26
|20
|New York Red Bulls II
|5
|5
|7
|22
|30
|28
|Penn FC
|5
|4
|7
|22
|18
|18
|FC Tampa Bay Rowdies
|5
|6
|4
|19
|22
|21
|North Carolina FC
|5
|7
|3
|18
|23
|21
|Ottawa Fury FC
|5
|7
|3
|18
|14
|21
|Richmond Kickers
|4
|9
|2
|14
|16
|28
|Atlanta United 2
|2
|8
|5
|11
|16
|31
|Toronto FC II
|0
|13
|3
|3
|16
|40
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs SLC
|12
|3
|1
|37
|27
|13
|Phoenix Rising FC
|10
|3
|5
|35
|34
|15
|Sacramento Republic FC
|8
|5
|5
|29
|21
|19
|Swope Park Rangers
|8
|4
|4
|28
|25
|25
|Reno 1868 FC
|7
|3
|7
|28
|23
|20
|Orange County SC
|8
|5
|3
|27
|28
|12
|Portland Timbers II
|8
|7
|2
|26
|26
|22
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|7
|8
|3
|24
|20
|15
|Fresno FC
|5
|7
|7
|22
|24
|22
|Saint Louis FC
|5
|5
|7
|22
|19
|21
|San Antonio FC
|5
|4
|6
|21
|15
|16
|Las Vegas Lights
|4
|6
|5
|17
|23
|30
|OKC Energy FC
|5
|10
|1
|16
|13
|24
|LA Galaxy II
|4
|9
|4
|16
|28
|33
|Rio Grande Valley FC
|1
|6
|9
|12
|14
|20
|Seattle Sounders II
|3
|9
|2
|11
|16
|30
|Tulsa Roughnecks FC
|1
|8
|8
|11
|15
|36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Indy Eleven 2, Nashville SC 0
Real Monarchs SLC 1, Fresno FC 0
FC Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC II 3, tie
Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1, Louisville City FC 0
FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, Charlotte Independence 2, tie
Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Phoenix Rising FC 1, Orange County SC 0
Bethlehem Steel FC 4, Charlotte Independence 1
North Carolina FC 3, Richmond Kickers 1
Penn FC 1, Indy Eleven 1, tie
FC Cincinnati 2, Ottawa Fury FC 0
New York Red Bulls II 3, Louisville City FC 3, tie
Las Vegas Lights 2, Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, tie
Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 2 0
Rio Grande Valley FC 0, Saint Louis FC 0, tie
San Antonio FC 1, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1, tie
Fresno FC 2, Sacramento Republic FC 0
Reno 1868 FC 1, Portland Timbers II 0
Charleston Battery 4, Toronto FC II 0
LA Galaxy II 5, Seattle Sounders II 3
Orange County SC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs SLC at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC II at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 6 p.m.
North Carolina FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.
Ottawa Fury FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
OKC Energy FC at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Seattle Sounders II, 10 p.m.
Atlanta United 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel FC at Penn FC, 7 p.m.
Charleston Battery at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Louisville City FC at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.
Real Monarchs SLC at Sacramento Republic FC, 11 p.m.
Saint Louis FC at Las Vegas Lights, 11 p.m.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Ottawa Fury FC, 1 p.m.
Reno 1868 FC at Seattle Sounders II, 4:30 p.m.
Fresno FC at Portland Timbers II, 5 p.m.
