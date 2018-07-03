United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA FC Cincinnati 10 3 4 34 35 21 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7 1 7 28 18 7 Nashville SC 7 3 5 26 17 10 Louisville City FC 7 3 5 26 22 16 Indy Eleven 7 4 4 25 20 16 Charleston Battery 6 3 7 25 22 16 Charlotte Independence 6 5 6 24 26 25 Bethlehem Steel FC 6 5 5 23 26 20 New York Red Bulls II 5 5 7 22 30 28 Penn FC 5 4 7 22 18 18 FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 5 6 4 19 22 21 North Carolina FC 5 7 3 18 23 21 Ottawa Fury FC 5 7 3 18 14 21 Richmond Kickers 4 9 2 14 16 28 Atlanta United 2 2 8 5 11 16 31 Toronto FC II 0 13 3 3 16 40 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs SLC 12 3 1 37 27 13 Phoenix Rising FC 10 3 5 35 34 15 Sacramento Republic FC 8 5 5 29 21 19 Swope Park Rangers 8 4 4 28 25 25 Reno 1868 FC 7 3 7 28 23 20 Orange County SC 8 5 3 27 28 12 Portland Timbers II 8 7 2 26 26 22 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7 8 3 24 20 15 Fresno FC 5 7 7 22 24 22 Saint Louis FC 5 5 7 22 19 21 San Antonio FC 5 4 6 21 15 16 Las Vegas Lights 4 6 5 17 23 30 OKC Energy FC 5 10 1 16 13 24 LA Galaxy II 4 9 4 16 28 33 Rio Grande Valley FC 1 6 9 12 14 20 Seattle Sounders II 3 9 2 11 16 30 Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1 8 8 11 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, June 26

Indy Eleven 2, Nashville SC 0

Real Monarchs SLC 1, Fresno FC 0

Wednesday, June 27

FC Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC II 3, tie

Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1, Louisville City FC 0

FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, Charlotte Independence 2, tie

Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Friday, June 29

Phoenix Rising FC 1, Orange County SC 0

Saturday, June 30

Bethlehem Steel FC 4, Charlotte Independence 1

North Carolina FC 3, Richmond Kickers 1

Penn FC 1, Indy Eleven 1, tie

FC Cincinnati 2, Ottawa Fury FC 0

New York Red Bulls II 3, Louisville City FC 3, tie

Las Vegas Lights 2, Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, tie

Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 2 0

Rio Grande Valley FC 0, Saint Louis FC 0, tie

San Antonio FC 1, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 1, tie

Fresno FC 2, Sacramento Republic FC 0

Reno 1868 FC 1, Portland Timbers II 0

Sunday, July 1

Charleston Battery 4, Toronto FC II 0

LA Galaxy II 5, Seattle Sounders II 3

Tuesday, July 3

Orange County SC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

North Carolina FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Fury FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC II at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7 p.m.

OKC Energy FC at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 5

Swope Park Rangers at Seattle Sounders II, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Atlanta United 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel FC at Penn FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Charleston Battery at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Louisville City FC at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Sacramento Republic FC, 11 p.m.

Saint Louis FC at Las Vegas Lights, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Ottawa Fury FC, 1 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC at Seattle Sounders II, 4:30 p.m.

Fresno FC at Portland Timbers II, 5 p.m.

