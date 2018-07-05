United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA FC Cincinnati 10 3 4 34 35 21 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 8 1 7 31 20 7 Nashville SC 7 3 5 26 17 10 Louisville City FC 7 3 5 26 22 16 Indy Eleven 7 5 4 25 20 17 Charleston Battery 6 3 7 25 22 16 Charlotte Independence 6 5 6 24 26 25 Bethlehem Steel FC 6 5 5 23 26 20 FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 6 6 4 22 25 22 New York Red Bulls II 5 5 7 22 30 28 Penn FC 5 4 7 22 18 18 Ottawa Fury FC 6 7 3 21 15 21 North Carolina FC 5 8 3 18 23 23 Richmond Kickers 4 9 2 14 16 28 Atlanta United 2 2 8 5 11 16 31 Toronto FC II 0 14 3 3 17 43 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs SLC 12 4 1 37 27 16 Phoenix Rising FC 10 3 5 35 34 15 Reno 1868 FC 8 3 7 31 26 20 Orange County SC 9 5 3 30 29 12 Sacramento Republic FC 8 5 5 29 21 19 Swope Park Rangers 8 4 4 28 25 25 Portland Timbers II 8 7 2 26 26 22 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7 9 3 24 20 16 Fresno FC 5 7 7 22 24 22 San Antonio FC 5 4 7 22 16 17 Saint Louis FC 5 5 7 22 19 21 OKC Energy FC 5 10 2 17 14 25 Las Vegas Lights 4 6 5 17 23 30 LA Galaxy II 4 9 4 16 28 33 Rio Grande Valley FC 1 6 9 12 14 20 Seattle Sounders II 3 9 2 11 16 30 Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1 8 8 11 15 36

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, July 3

Orange County SC 1, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 0

Reno 1868 FC 3, Real Monarchs SLC 0

Wednesday, July 4

FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 3, Toronto FC II 1

Ottawa Fury FC 1, Indy Eleven 0

Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2, North Carolina FC 0

OKC Energy FC 1, San Antonio FC 1, tie

Thursday, July 5

Swope Park Rangers at Seattle Sounders II, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Atlanta United 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel FC at Penn FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Charleston Battery at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Louisville City FC at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Sacramento Republic FC, 11 p.m.

Saint Louis FC at Las Vegas Lights, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Ottawa Fury FC, 1 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC at Seattle Sounders II, 4:30 p.m.

Fresno FC at Portland Timbers II, 5 p.m.

Monday, July 9

Richmond Kickers at Penn FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11

Bethlehem Steel FC at Atlanta United 2, 7 p.m.

Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7 p.m.

Nashville SC at Charlotte Independence, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Lights at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13

Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Saint Louis FC, 6 p.m.

Richmond Kickers at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Penn FC at Ottawa Fury FC, 2 p.m.

North Carolina FC at Bethlehem Steel FC, 5 p.m.

Louisville City FC at Charleston Battery, 7 p.m.

FC Tampa Bay Rowdies at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento Republic FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Lights at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Rising FC at Fresno FC, 10 p.m.

San Antonio FC at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Seattle Sounders II at Real Monarchs SLC, 10 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Portland Timbers II, 10 p.m.

