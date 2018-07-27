United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|13
|3
|5
|44
|41
|22
|Charleston
|9
|3
|8
|35
|28
|19
|Pittsburgh
|9
|2
|7
|34
|21
|8
|Louisville
|9
|4
|5
|32
|29
|20
|Indy
|9
|7
|4
|31
|25
|23
|New York Red Bulls II
|8
|6
|7
|31
|44
|33
|Nashville
|8
|5
|6
|30
|18
|13
|Ottawa
|8
|8
|3
|27
|19
|23
|Charlotte
|7
|8
|6
|27
|29
|33
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|4
|25
|29
|27
|Penn
|6
|6
|7
|25
|23
|24
|Bethlehem Steel
|6
|9
|6
|24
|31
|29
|North Carolina
|6
|8
|5
|23
|28
|26
|Richmond
|5
|10
|3
|18
|20
|35
|Atlanta 2
|3
|10
|6
|15
|20
|40
|Toronto II
|0
|15
|3
|3
|18
|46
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs
|13
|5
|2
|41
|31
|20
|Phoenix
|11
|4
|5
|38
|35
|19
|Orange County
|11
|6
|4
|37
|38
|17
|Reno
|10
|3
|7
|37
|32
|22
|Sacramento
|10
|5
|7
|37
|26
|21
|Swope Park Rangers
|9
|7
|5
|32
|29
|34
|Portland II
|9
|9
|2
|29
|31
|29
|Fresno
|7
|7
|8
|29
|32
|24
|Colorado Springs
|8
|11
|4
|28
|25
|21
|San Antonio
|7
|5
|7
|28
|21
|22
|OKC Energy
|6
|10
|5
|23
|22
|31
|Las Vegas
|6
|9
|5
|23
|30
|42
|Saint Louis
|5
|6
|8
|23
|21
|24
|LA Galaxy II
|5
|10
|4
|19
|32
|37
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|6
|11
|17
|17
|21
|Seattle II
|4
|13
|2
|14
|20
|37
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|9
|12
|18
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Fresno 0, OKC Energy 0, tie
Nashville 1, Atlanta 2 0
San Antonio 1, Colorado Springs 0
Indy 1, Bethlehem Steel 0
Seattle II 3, Las Vegas 0
Louisville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Portland II at LA Galaxy II, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto II, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Charleston, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Penn at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Fresno at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.
Saint Louis at Reno, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Portland II at Orange County, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Penn at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Toronto II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle II at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
Indy at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland II, 5 p.m.
