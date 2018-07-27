United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 13 3 5 44 41 22 Charleston 9 3 8 35 28 19 Pittsburgh 9 2 7 34 21 8 Louisville 9 4 5 32 29 20 Indy 9 7 4 31 25 23 New York Red Bulls II 8 6 7 31 44 33 Nashville 8 5 6 30 18 13 Ottawa 8 8 3 27 19 23 Charlotte 7 8 6 27 29 33 Tampa Bay 7 8 4 25 29 27 Penn 6 6 7 25 23 24 Bethlehem Steel 6 9 6 24 31 29 North Carolina 6 8 5 23 28 26 Richmond 5 10 3 18 20 35 Atlanta 2 3 10 6 15 20 40 Toronto II 0 15 3 3 18 46 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 13 5 2 41 31 20 Phoenix 11 4 5 38 35 19 Orange County 11 6 4 37 38 17 Reno 10 3 7 37 32 22 Sacramento 10 5 7 37 26 21 Swope Park Rangers 9 7 5 32 29 34 Portland II 9 9 2 29 31 29 Fresno 7 7 8 29 32 24 Colorado Springs 8 11 4 28 25 21 San Antonio 7 5 7 28 21 22 OKC Energy 6 10 5 23 22 31 Las Vegas 6 9 5 23 30 42 Saint Louis 5 6 8 23 21 24 LA Galaxy II 5 10 4 19 32 37 Rio Grande Valley 2 6 11 17 17 21 Seattle II 4 13 2 14 20 37 Tulsa 1 9 9 12 18 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 25

Fresno 0, OKC Energy 0, tie

Nashville 1, Atlanta 2 0

Advertisement

San Antonio 1, Colorado Springs 0

Thursday, July 26

Indy 1, Bethlehem Steel 0

Seattle II 3, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, July 28

Louisville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Portland II at LA Galaxy II, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto II, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Penn at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Saint Louis at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

Atlanta 2 at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 1

Portland II at Orange County, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 3

Penn at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 4

Bethlehem Steel at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Indy at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland II, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.