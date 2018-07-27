Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

July 27, 2018 10:06 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 13 3 5 44 41 22
Charleston 9 3 8 35 28 19
Pittsburgh 9 2 7 34 21 8
Louisville 9 4 5 32 29 20
Indy 9 7 4 31 25 23
New York Red Bulls II 8 6 7 31 44 33
Nashville 8 5 6 30 18 13
Ottawa 8 8 3 27 19 23
Charlotte 7 8 6 27 29 33
Tampa Bay 7 8 4 25 29 27
Penn 6 6 7 25 23 24
Bethlehem Steel 6 9 6 24 31 29
North Carolina 6 8 5 23 28 26
Richmond 5 10 3 18 20 35
Atlanta 2 3 10 6 15 20 40
Toronto II 0 15 3 3 18 46
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Real Monarchs 13 5 2 41 31 20
Phoenix 11 4 5 38 35 19
Orange County 11 6 4 37 38 17
Reno 10 3 7 37 32 22
Sacramento 10 5 7 37 26 21
Swope Park Rangers 9 7 5 32 29 34
Portland II 9 9 2 29 31 29
Fresno 7 7 8 29 32 24
Colorado Springs 8 11 4 28 25 21
San Antonio 7 5 7 28 21 22
OKC Energy 6 10 5 23 22 31
Las Vegas 6 9 5 23 30 42
Saint Louis 5 6 8 23 21 24
LA Galaxy II 5 10 4 19 32 37
Rio Grande Valley 2 6 11 17 17 21
Seattle II 4 13 2 14 20 37
Tulsa 1 9 9 12 18 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 25

Fresno 0, OKC Energy 0, tie

Nashville 1, Atlanta 2 0

San Antonio 1, Colorado Springs 0

Thursday, July 26

Indy 1, Bethlehem Steel 0

Seattle II 3, Las Vegas 0

Saturday, July 28

Louisville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Portland II at LA Galaxy II, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto II, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Charleston, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Penn at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Fresno at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 10 p.m.

Saint Louis at Reno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

Atlanta 2 at Bethlehem Steel, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

Ottawa at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 1

Portland II at Orange County, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 3

Penn at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 4

Bethlehem Steel at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

OKC Energy at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Fresno at Sacramento, 11 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Indy at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland II, 5 p.m.

