Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street as gains by industrial and financial companies are offset by losses elsewhere.

United Continental soared 9.3 percent after reporting strong quarterly results, but technology companies fell. Texas Instruments dropped 1.1 percent after firing its CEO after less than two months on the job for personal misconduct. Railroad operator CSX rose 6.5 percent after beating analysts’ earnings forecasts in its latest quarter.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.86 percent.

HOME CONSTRUCTION

US housing starts tumbled 12.3 percent in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. homebuilders sharply curtailed the pace of construction in June as housing starts plummeted 12.3 percent.

The Commerce Department says that housing starts fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million from 1.34 million in May. Housing starts plunged 35.8 percent in the Midwest and declined less severely in the Northeast, South and West.

Still, the drop-off might only reflect the volatile nature of the monthly report. A steady job market and a shortage of existing homes for sale have bolstered housing starts for the first half of 2018. New home construction has climbed 7.8 percent year-to-date.

But builders also face cost pressures from a lack of available land and construction workers, as well as from higher commodity prices from the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

EUROPE-GOOGLE-ANDROID

EU fines Google a record $5 billion over mobile system

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union fined Google a record $5 billion Wednesday for using the market dominance of its Android mobile operating system to force handset makers to install Google apps, reducing choice for consumers.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Google went against EU rules when it required mobile phone producers to pre-install the Google Search and browser apps as a condition for licensing Google’s app store. She said Google also paid big producers to exclusively pre-install the Google Search app.

Vestager said that “companies must compete on their merits,” playing by antitrust rules that favor consumers and open markets, and not restrict competition.

Google said it would appeal. “Android has created more choice for everyone, not less,” said company spokesman Al Verney.

The EU’s fine is the biggest ever imposed on a company for anticompetitive behavior.

EUROPE-STEEL

EU tries to limit influx of steel diverted by US tariffs

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has announced measures to shield its market from a glut of steel heading to the continent after the U.S. imposed tariffs on imports of the metal.

The Trump administration put tariffs this year on steel and aluminum from several countries, including the 28 of the EU. The EU now fears that steel from around the world that would have gone to the U.S. will be diverted to the EU, swamping its market.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said that “we are left with no other choice than to introduce provisional safeguard measures to protect our domestic industry against a surge of imports.”

Under the measures, the EU will impose tariffs of 25 percent on 23 categories of products if imports exceed a 3-year average.

TRADE-URANIUM-INVESTIGATION

US launches national security probe into uranium imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department has started an investigation into the impact of uranium imports on U.S. national security, a move that could result in tariffs and add another front to the Trump administration’s trade fight.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the United States produces just 5 percent of the uranium needed for the U.S. military and for electricity generation, down from nearly half in 1987.

Two U.S. uranium mining companies, UR-Energy and Energy Fuels, requested the investigation in January.

The probe follows an earlier national security investigation into steel and aluminum imports, which resulted in steep 25 percent duties on imports of the two metals from the European Union, Canada, Mexico, China and Japan. A second investigation focused on the threat to security posed by auto imports is ongoing.

ZIONS BANCORP-FINANCIAL THREAT TAG

Regulators seek end to stricter oversight of Zions Bancorp

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal regulators is proposing the removal of strict government oversight imposed on Zions Bancorp after the big regional bank received a taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.

The unanimous decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council on Wednesday is the latest example of a push, under the Trump administration, to dismantle rules put into place after the financial meltdown in hopes of averting a similar crisis in the future.

A final action on the Salt Lake City bank is likely within 60 days.

The council was empowered by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to collar some large financial companies with stricter supervision as a way to avert a “too-big-to-fail” situation — when the government is forced rescue them to head off a broader economic collapse.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-BUYBACKS

Berkshire Hathaway stock jumps after buyback rules eased

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price is up 4 percent after easing restrictions on buying back its own shares.

The Omaha, Nebraska, conglomerate led by Warren Buffett said Tuesday that after it posts earnings on Aug. 3, it will begin allowing Buffett to buy stock at prices up to the shares’ intrinsic value.

Since 2012, Berkshire has restricted buybacks to prices below 120 percent of the stock’s book value, which is an estimate of the company’s value after liabilities are subtracted from assets.

Given the company’s massive cash pile (Berkshire has hoarded more than $100 billion while Buffett looks for another acquisition or investment) the rule change ups the odds that it will be directed at buybacks.

It will not do so if it would reduce its cash below $20 billion.

FEDERAL RESERVE-POWELL

Powell gets praise for plain speaking

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is getting praise from lawmakers for his efforts to avoid economic jargon in explaining what the Federal Reserve is trying to do to manage the economy and also for pushing for more openness at the central bank.

Powell tells lawmakers, “We have this precious grant on independence. We have to earn it.”

Powell, the first non-economist to head the Fed in nearly four decades, says his goal is to speak so that he can be understood not just by economists and Wall Street investors but also by the typical household.

He noted that he has already announced he will double the number of press conference he holds each year from four to eight — one after every Fed meeting starting next year.

TESLA-WAITING LIST

Buyers worry they’ll lose tax credit while waiting on Tesla

DETROIT (AP) — For many on the list to buy Tesla’s mass-market electric car, the wait for the company to produce enough to satisfy demand isn’t a major problem. But the prospect of losing a U.S. federal tax credit is.

While CEO Elon Musk’s company uses a tent to create more factory space and crank out more Model 3s, many on the waiting list worry about the looming phaseout of the $7,500 credit on Tesla vehicles. If it goes away, the car could cost too much, forcing them to cancel orders.

That could cost Tesla critical sales and revenue at a time when the company will need a lot of cash.

FORD RECALL

Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion sedans and some 2013 and 2014 Escape small SUVs.

Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can fall off. If this happens, the driver could shift into park but the vehicle could be in another gear. That could let the vehicle roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries. Ford is advising owners to use the parking brake.

Dealers will replace the shifter bushing at no cost. Owners will be notified by July 30. Parts should be available late this quarter.

PASTA SALAD RECALL

Hy-Vee recalls spring pasta salad tied to salmonella cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Midwest grocery store chain Hy-Vee Inc. has recalled its store-brand spring pasta salad after 20 people got salmonella in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday the West Des Moines-based grocery chain discovered potential salmonella contamination on Monday night and pulled the product from its shelves.

The recall includes 16-ounce and 48-ounce containers of Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad produced between June 1 and July 13. It was available from deli service cases in the company’s 244 stores across eight states including Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail and elderly.

BALTIMORE-HEALTHY KIDS’ DRINKS

New law in Baltimore bars sodas from kids’ menus

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new ordinance in Baltimore bars city restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks on kids’ menus.

Baltimore’s health department says the measure went into effect Wednesday. Water, milk and 100 percent fruit juices must now be the default beverage choices for kids’ meals at city eateries.

Children can still drink soda at city restaurants if an accompanying adult orders one for them.

Dr. Leana Wen is Baltimore’s health commissioner. She says the law “will help families make the healthy choice the easy choice.”

An advocacy group called Sugar Free Kids Maryland says Baltimore is now the biggest U.S. city and the first on the East Coast to pass this kind of measure.

Baltimore health officials say seven California cities and Lafayette, Colorado, have enacted similar ordinances.

PHILADELPHIA SODA TAX

Philadelphia’s tax on soda upheld by state Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is upholding Philadelphia’s tax on soda and other sweetened drinks, rejecting a challenge by merchants and the beverage industry.

The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the 1.5-cent-per-ounce levy is aimed at distributors and dealer-level transactions and does not illegally duplicate another existing tax.

Both dissenting justices say the tax does duplicate taxes already in place on retail sales of soda in the city.

The beverage tax raised nearly $79 million in 2017, over its first 12 months in place.

If fully passed on to consumers, the soda tax represents an increase of $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, hailed the ruling.

Shanin Specter, a lawyer for the consumers and groups that challenged the tax, said they were disappointed with the decision.

DEFINING MILK

Soy “milk” may soon be targeted for not coming from cow

NEW YORK (AP) — Soy and almond drinks don’t come from cows, so regulators may soon ask them to stop calling themselves “milk.”

The Food and Drug Administration is signaling that it plans to start enforcing a federal standard that defines “milk” as coming from the “milking of one or more healthy cows.” To date, the agency has not aggressively gone after the proliferation of plant-based drinks labeled as milk.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb at a Politico event this week said that the agency must first notify food makers of plans to change enforcement rules. He said that will happen in about a year.

Milk producers have long called for such a crackdown. The Good Food Institute, which advocates for plant-based alternatives, says the term “milk” should be permitted with modifiers for nondairy drinks.

SPORTS BETTING

FanDuel Group to launch online sports betting and casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — FanDuel Group says it will launch online sports betting and an internet casino, hopefully in time for the start of football season.

FanDuel, which is mostly owned by Ireland-based Paddy Power Betfair, will provide online sports betting with the license of the Meadowlands Racetrack, and internet gambling through its licensing affiliation with Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino.

GAN and IGT will provide the technology platform for both.

Sports betting in New Jersey began last month, generating $16.4 million in bets during its first two weeks.

Internet gambling has grown steadily in New Jersey since its November 2013 launch and provides about 10 percent of the Atlantic City casinos’ revenue.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and the Ocean Resort, and two racetracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, offer sports betting.

