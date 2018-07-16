Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Banks lead US stocks slightly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are trying to stay above water today as energy companies sink along with the price of oil.

Banks are rising along with interest rates, and Bank of America is climbing after a solid second-quarter report. Stocks finished at five-month highs last week as investors remained optimistic about the U.S. economy even as they worried about the trade war between the U.S. and China.

At 12:59 p.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 index was unchanged at 2,801. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points to 25,039 behind gains for Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Boeing. The Nasdaq composite fell 7 points, to 7,818.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 10 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,676.

TRUMP-TARIFFS-WTO

US challenges China, EU and others at WTO over steel tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is filing a challenge at the World Trade Organization against China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey for retaliating against American tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The United States has imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on the grounds that the imported metals pose a threat to American national security. China, the EU, Canada, Mexico and Turkey have counterpunched with taxes on $24 billion worth of U.S. exports.

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer says their retaliation violates the rules of the Geneva-based WTO, which mediates trade disputes.

Earlier today China said it had filed a WTO challenge to Trump’s latest tariff threat.

RETAIL SALES

US retail sales rise at a healthy 0.5 percent pace in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month despite higher prices and modest wage gains, a sign of underlying consumer optimism.

The Commerce Department says that sales at retailers and restaurants increased 0.5 percent in June, following a big 1.3 percent gain the previous month. May’s figure was revised sharply higher from an initial estimate of 0.8 percent.

Americans are confident about the economic outlook, with the unemployment rate near an 18 year-low and the economy accelerating after a sluggish first quarter. Retail sales rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace in five years.

Still, some of the spending increases, such as gas station sales, simply reflect higher prices. Excluding auto dealers and gas stations, sales rose 0.3 percent in June.

BUSINESS ECONOMISTS SURVEY

Survey of economists: US sales and employment likely to grow

DETROIT (AP) — Most U.S. business economists expect corporate sales to grow over the next three months and hiring and pay to rise with them.

But a majority of the economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics say the corporate tax cuts that the Trump administration pushed through Congress have yet to affect their plans for hiring or investment. The administration had promoted its tax cuts, which were heavily tilted toward corporations and wealthy individuals, as likely to raise worker pay and promote corporate investment and expansion over time.

The NABE also said a majority of respondents from goods-producing companies said their companies were delaying investment, raising prices or taking other steps in response to the Trump administration’s trade conflicts with other nations.

The results of the quarterly survey being released Monday reflect responses from 98 of the NABE’s members between June 14 and June 27.

Sixty-eight percent of the business economists said they foresee sales growing over the next three months. And for a third straight quarter, a higher proportion of respondents reported rising sales at their companies. All the panelists expect the U.S. economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, to expand over the next 12 months.

KUSHNER COS-PUSING TENANTS OUT

Jared Kushner’s family firm accused of pushing out tenants

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. have filed a lawsuit against the real estate firm alleging that it harassed them in an attempt to get them to leave their apartments.

They allege unhealthy construction dust, rats, unannounced barging into apartments and rent hikes were part of an attempt to empty the building, freeing up apartments for high-paying condo buyers.

The Kushner Cos. says it did not harass tenants.

EARNS-BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America 2Q profits jump 33 percent due to tax law

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America is reporting a 33 percent jump in second-quarter profits as it cut expenses and benefited from the new tax law.

The banking giant, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, says it earned $6.78 billion, or 63 cents per share, up from $4.75 billion, or 44 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. That’s better than the per-share projections of 57 cents from industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.

Bank of America benefited from rising interest rates. Net interest income across the bank rose $664 million, or 6 percent, compared with a year earlier.

Revenue was $22.61 billion, down from $22.83 billion in the same period a year earlier.

GERMANY-DEUTSCHE BANK

Long-troubled Deutsche Bank says profits unexpectedly high

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest bank, Deutsche Bank, says its earnings will be considerably higher than expected in the second quarter, a fact that it said underlines the “resilience” of the company after a period of trouble.

The Frankfurt-based bank says it expects net profit of about 400 million euros ($467 million) for the April-June period.

The company was forced by regulatory rules to release the brief preliminary earnings statement ahead of the full report, which is July 25, because the results are far above analysts’ average forecast. For net income, that was 159 million euros.

VIRTUAL CURRENCIES-GLOBAL FINANCE

Financial forum: Virtual currencies need close monitoring

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — An international forum on financial regulation say virtual currencies such as bitcoin do not pose a threat to global stability but require “vigilant monitoring” as the market is changing rapidly.

The Financial Stability Board added that that the highly volatile currencies raise concerns about consumer and investor protection and that data on banks’ exposures to them remains scarce.

The board today outlined its efforts to grasp the possible impact of virtual currencies on the global banking system. That includes tracking the size of the sector to understand how widespread losses by investors could affect other activities.

The board’s report was submitted to the finance ministers and central bank heads of the Group of 20 most advanced economies. The officials meet in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 21-22.

SEARS CLOSING-CHICAGO

Sears closes its final store inside Chicago’s city limits

CHICAGO (AP) — Sears has closed its final store in Chicago, ending its retail legacy in the city.

Sears Holdings Corp. announced this year that the store in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago’s northwest side would close. The store that closed Sunday had opened in 1938.

The retailer now based in suburban Hoffman Estates has been scaling back its Chicago presence for years, with its name coming off the famed Sears Tower skyscraper in 2009.

Sears still has hundreds of stores, including several in Chicago’s suburbs.

Sears started in the 1880s as a mail-order catalog business. The beleaguered retailer has been closing stores amid falling sales.

A liquidation sale started a few months ago at the Chicago store. Plans call for the property to be redeveloped as stores and apartments.

EUROPE-AIRBNB

EU says Airbnb must change presentation after complaints

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is giving Airbnb until the end of August to answer some EU complaints that the U.S. company’s pricing presentation does not meet consumer standards.

EU Consumer Commissioner Vera Jourova said Monday that “consumers must easily understand what for and how much they are expected to pay for the services.”

SPORTS BETTING

Deadline looms for casinos’ sports bet plans before football

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Time is running out for some gambling companies that plan to offer legal sports betting in New Jersey before football season starts.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has directed the Atlantic City casinos to get their sports betting applications in by the end of the day today.

This also includes plans for internet and mobile sports betting, which no casino in New Jersey has yet been approved to offer.

Casinos that miss the deadline run the risk of not having their sports betting operations tested and approved in time for the start of football season in early September.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

WEWORK-NO MEAT

WeWork takes meat off the menu at company events

NEW YORK (AP) — Office space sharing company WeWork says it is no longer serving red or white meat at company events.

In an email sent to employees Thursday, company co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Miguel McKelvey said the company won’t serve pork, poultry or red meat, and it won’t allow employees to expense meals that include those meats to the company. Fish will stay on the menu.

The policy is effective immediately and also applies to the company’s Summer Camp gathering in the U.K. in August. McKelvey said the change means WeWork will use less water and produce less carbon dioxide as well as saving the lives of animals.

The company said employees are welcome to bring whatever food they want to work.

