Update on the latest in business:

Asian shares mostly higher, defying Facebook-led tech slump

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher early Friday as investors shrugged off Facebook’s nearly $120 billion plunge in market value, the biggest-ever one-day loss in dollar value for a U.S. company.

Facebook’s tumble, brought on by its warning to investors that it sees slower revenue growth ahead, led a decline in technology shares and snapped a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 index, which lost 0.3 percent to 2,837.44. The Nasdaq composite index, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, lost 80.05 points, or 1 percent, to 7,852.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose 30 members don’t include Facebook, had a much better day, rising 0.4 percent to 25,527.07. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 0.6 percent to 1,695.36. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

The agreement between President Donald Trump and a European delegation to work on a pact to dismantle trade barrier inspired fresh optimism among investors that trade tensions between the U.S and European Union may be on the mend. But it’s worrying for Asian trading partners, especially China, which could lose leverage with Washington in its own disputes, especially over its imports of soybeans.

The Bank of Japan is due to hold a policy meeting early next week that some analysts believe could bring at least minor changes to the longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy for the world’s third-largest economy. Sustained relatively strong growth has raised expectations that the central bank may need to consider further tempering its massive purchases of government bonds and other assets.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil inched ahead to remain above $69.50 per barrel.

The dollar slipped against the yen and the euro.

China: Qualcomm failed to resolve anti-monopoly worries

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says Qualcomm Inc. failed to resolve China’s anti-monopoly concerns about its proposed acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, in a case analysts warned would worsen escalating U.S.-Chinese tensions over technology.

The State Administration for Market Regulation’s announcement followed a government denial Thursday that a lengthy anti-monopoly review, which prompted Qualcomm to drop its bid this week, was linked to Beijing’s tariff dispute with Washington.

Qualcomm’s plan for the $44 billion acquisition “cannot resolve competition concerns,” the regulator said on its website. It gave no details.

The delay following U.S. and European approval prompted suggestions Beijing might be using the case as leverage in its spiraling dispute with Washington.

Beijing’s failure to approve the deal “will escalate trade tensions between the two countries,” Eurasia Group said in a report.

Qualcomm had described the bid for NXP, announced in 2016, as a way to expand into markets for automobiles, security and network processing. That would have created an even bigger global competitor to a fledgling Chinese semiconductor industry communist leaders are spending billions of dollars to develop.

GM faces fiscal, political conundrums as it assesses plants

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — With too many factories making slow-selling cars, General Motors can’t afford to keep them all operating without making some tough decisions. But the political atmosphere might be limiting its options.

A possible scenario, analysts say, is to close its sprawling Lordstown plant in northeastern Ohio because the compact car it makes also is built in Mexico. The once-bustling factory already has lost two of its three shifts and 3,000 union jobs since the beginning of last year.

But moving that car, the Chevrolet Cruze, south of the border brings the risk of provoking a backlash and tweetstorm from President Donald Trump. And GM also isn’t sure whether he’ll make good on threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on vehicles imported from Canada and Mexico.

Also at issue is that the Cruze plant just outside Youngtown is in a Democratic and labor stronghold, where Trump won over a surprising number of voters two years ago by reaching out to what he called America’s “forgotten men and women.”

At a rally near the plant last summer, Trump talked about passing by big factories whose jobs “have left Ohio,” then told people not to sell their homes because the jobs are “coming back. They’re all coming back.”

Altogether, GM has five car factories with plenty of unused capacity in Kansas City, Kansas; Lordstown; and Detroit-Hamtramck, Lansing, and Orion Township, Michigan.

Three are running on one shift per day, which is inefficient and costs GM money. Automakers like to run plants on at least two daily shifts.

To deal with the overcapacity, GM will either have to eat the added costs, close one or more plants, or retool them to build trucks and SUVs that now are favored by U.S. buyers.

Facebook market value plunges $119 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is reeling after experiencing its worst trading day since going public in 2012. The market value of the social media giant plunged $119 billion on Thursday. That’s a 19 percent loss.

The collapse comes a day after the company revealed that user growth has slowed, amid swirling questions about how Facebook’s information is used.

It was the company’s worst trading day since going public in 2012, and among the biggest one-day losses of market value in U.S. stock market history.

The loss came a day after Facebook revealed that its user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as it grappled with privacy issues.

Those revelations stunned investors, who believed the company had weathered the recent scandal over users’ privacy and pushed the stock to an all-time high Wednesday of $217.50.

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today

UNDATED (AP) — The Commerce Department releases U.S. economic growth figures for the April-June quarter this morning,

Economists forecast they will show the economy expanded at a 4.1 percent annual rate, according to data provider FactSet. Some analysts have said the GDP figure could reach as high as 5 percent.

Also, three companies are set to report their quarterly financial results today.

Merck & Co. , Twitter and Exxon Mobil will all report earnings before the market opens.

Amazon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. reported second-quarter profit Thursday of $2.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $5.07.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $52.89 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $54 billion to $57.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $58.24 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed 55 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 6 percent.

Trump hails Illinois steel mill as an economic success story

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday trumpeted the renewed success of an Illinois steel mill, pushing back against criticism that his escalating trade disputes are hurting American workers and farmers.

The president pointed to the U.S. Steel plant’s reopening as a success story after he slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum last spring. On Wednesday, he and European leaders agreed to open talks on trade, a decision he called a breakthrough.

“America never surrenders,” Trump said in an address to workers at the company’s steel coil warehouse in Granite City. “We don’t wave the white flag.”

Trump held events in Iowa and Illinois a day after reaching an accord with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the White House to discuss tearing down trade barriers and address U.S. tariffs on steel imports. Trump also said the EU had agreed to buy more soybeans from American farmers, who have seen prices decline sharply since China imposed retaliatory tariffs.

Japan harassment website takes complaints to extremes

TOKYO (AP) — In the #MeToo era, companies, colleges and support groups are devising all sorts of apps and other online tools for victims of sexual harassment and other misbehavior.

A Japanese start-up takes the concept to extremes with a website that lets people complain anonymously to those who offend them in a variety of ways, including excessively strong perfume.

Sorehara is an abbreviation of the Japanese for “That’s harassment.” It was devised by a 21-year-old college student and, like many #MeToo apps and websites, is meant to help victims of abuse safely fight back against their tormentors.

It allows users to send anonymous complaints about that, and other gripes, by email, without registering any personal information. And it’s gaining popularity in Japan, despite some concerns over the potential for its misuse.

Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv make deal for arena naming rights

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A little-known hometown company listed on NASDAQ is about to have its name on the Milwaukee Bucks’ new $524 million arena.

The Bucks and Fiserv Co. announced Thursday a 25-year naming rights deal for the nearly completed Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in downtown Milwaukee, which opens next month. Terms were not disclosed.

The arena will be named Fiserv Forum and will be the new home of the Bucks and Marquette’s men’s basketball team.

Fiserv, based in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, has been listed on NASDAQ for more than 30 years. A member of the Fortune 500, Fiserv provides technology for banks and merchants to move money around.

A public celebration of the new venue is scheduled for Aug. 26.

