Update on the latest in sports:

WIMBLEDON

Serena continues streak, but Venus is out

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams has run her Wimbledon winning streak to 17 matches, while moving into the fourth round with a victory over Kristina Mladenovic of France.

But five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams could not pull off a third consecutive comeback, instead joining the parade of top-10 seeds on the way out of the Grand Slam tournament. No. 9 seed Williams lost to No. 20 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in the third round.

Advertisement

In each of her first two matches this week, Williams dropped the opening set before eventually winning in three. She couldn’t quite do the same this time.

In other Wimbledon action today:

— Madison Keys also joined the top-seeded women losing at Wimbledon after her comeback fell short. The American fought back from a set and two breaks down only to falter near the end as she lost to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina in the third round.

— Roger Federer stretched his Wimbledon winning streak to 29 sets in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 third-round victory over 64th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

— Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev completed another five-set comeback to reach the third round. Zverev beat American Taylor Fritz in a match that was suspended on Thursday after the third set.

— Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. has become the first man to reach the fourth round on his Wimbledon debut since Nick Kyrgios in 2014. The 103rd-ranked McDonald defeated Guido Pella of Argentina.

— Ninth-seeded John Isner of the U.S. reached Wimbledon’s fourth round for the first time, beating 98th-ranked Radu Albot of Moldova. Isner hit 21 aces and never faced a break point.

— Gael Monfils advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time after knocking out last year’s semifinalist Sam Querrey.

— Camila Giorgi of Italy advanced to the fourth round after saving a match point while beating Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

— Ekaterina Makarova of Russia followed up her victory over second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki by beating former semifinalist Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic to reach the round of 16 for the third time.

— Karolina Pliskova came back from the brink of defeat to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time with a victory over Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Reds edge Cubs 3-2 for fifth straight win over Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Mahle tossed one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Cubs 3-2 on Friday for their fifth straight victory over Chicago.

Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett drove in runs as the Reds won for the 14th time in 18 games and ended the Cubs’ six-game winning streak. Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati’s No. 9 hitter, had three hits and leadoff man Jose Peraza had two.

In MLB news:

— Indians reliever Andrew Miller is unlikely to pitch for Cleveland until after the All-Star break as he continues to recover from an injured right knee. Miller has been on the disabled list since May 26 with inflammation in his knee. The left-hander threw 31 pitches off a mound on Thursday and manager Terry Francona said the session went well.

— Theo Epstein says Yu Darvish is feeling better and he is optimistic the Japanese right-hander will make a “solid contribution” this season. But the Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations stopped short of providing a schedule for the injured starter’s return. Darvish went on the disabled list on May 26 with tendinitis in his right triceps.

— Right-hander J.T. Ginn says he will not sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will instead attend Mississippi State. The 19-year-old from Brandon High School in Mississippi was selected with the 30th overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, which has a slot value of $2,275,800.

— New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso and Cleveland’s Francisco Mejia are among the top minor leaguers selected for the 20th annual Futures Game. The teams announced Friday include 15 former first-round draft picks for the game July 15 at Nationals Park in Washington.

WORLD CUP

Belgium beats Brazil to reach semifinals

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — Belgium has beaten Brazil 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the World Cup for just the second time. The Belgians led 2-0 at halftime and withstood late pressure from the five-time champions after Renato Augusto cut the margin with a header in the 76th minute.

Belgium, which last reached the semifinals in 1986, will next face 1998 champion France in St. Petersburg.

It will be the first time since 2006 that four European teams will feature in the World Cup semifinals. The two other spots will be decided in Sunday’s quarterfinals which feature Russia vs. Croatia and England vs. Sweden.

NBA-FREE AGENCY

Tony Parker leaving San Antonio for Charlotte

UNDATED (AP) — Tony Parker’s time in San Antonio is over, after 17 seasons and four NBA championships.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Parker has agreed to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been signed.

Parker lost his starting role with the Spurs last season. The move to Charlotte reunites him with former Spurs assistant James Borrego, who became the head coach in Charlotte earlier this offseason.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

—Trevor Ariza says he’s joining a Phoenix Suns team that has talent but doesn’t know how to win. That’s where the 14-year NBA veteran comes in. He brings defense, experience, scoring and lots of leadership and a winning pedigree to a franchise that’s missed the playoffs the last two seasons. Phoenix spent virtually all of its cap space on Ariza’s one-year, $15 million deal.

— Carmelo Anthony has played his last game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, barring a massive change of plans. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Anthony and the Thunder have mutually decided that he will not be on the team next season, though it remains unclear how that departure will actually happen.

— Dwight Howard started the day as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. He’s now with the Brooklyn Nets and before long, he will be with the Washington Wizards. Howard’s trade from the Hornets to the Nets in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, the draft rights to Hamidou Diallo, a 2021 second-round draft pick and cash considerations was approved by the NBA on Friday.

— Kyle O’Quinn is joining the Indiana Pacers. A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that O’Quinn has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. O’Quinn was with the New York Knicks last season. He becomes the third free agent to pick Indiana this summer, joining Doug McDermott and Tyreke Evans. McDermott and Evans both signed their deals with the Pacers on Friday.

— Guard Isaiah Briscoe has finally reached the NBA, signing Friday with the Orlando Magic. Briscoe agreed to terms with the Magic several days ago after impressing the team during a minicamp for free agents. He spent last season playing in Estonia, averaging 18.5 points per game, and was MVP of the Estonia-Latvia All-Star Game after a 50-point effort.

— No roster makeover for the Utah Jazz. Rather than spend time and money trying to make a splash by bringing in a high-profile free agent, the Jazz are banking on continued internal development and continuity to boost a team that finished the 2017-18 season on a tear. The team has brought back free agents Derrick Favors, Dante Exum, and Raul Neto under new multi-year contracts.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS-DUCLAIR

Blue Jackets sign Duclair to one-year deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Anthony Duclair to a $650,000, one-year contract.

Duclair remains unfilled potential at 22. He has been traded twice and last week became an unrestricted free agent when the Chicago Blackhawks decided not to offer him a contract to retain his rights.

The 2013 third-round pick was traded by the New York Rangers to the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 and put up career highs with 20 goals, 24 assists and 44 points the next season. Arizona traded him to Chicago in January, and the Blackhawks declined to qualify him after eight points in 23 games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.