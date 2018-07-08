Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-SCHEDULE

Gardner turns hero

UNDATED (AP) — Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Sunday for their fourth win in five games.

Former Yankees reliever Tyler Clippard, who is 4-3, hit New York’s Greg Bird to begin the 10th, and Tyler Wade came on to pinch run. Austin Romine sacrificed to advance Wade to second, and Gardner followed with a single to left.

Chad Green, now 5-1, pitched one inning for the win and David Robertson finished for his second save in six opportunities. Regular closer Aroldis Chapman, who left Saturday’s game because of a sore left knee, was available but did not pitch.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched impressively into the sixth inning, and the Texas Rangers blanked the Detroit Tigers 3-0. Jurickson Profar homered in the first, and the Rangers salvaged a split of the four-game series. Bibens-Dirkx allowed three hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

— Brett Anderson came off the disabled list and pitched effectively into the sixth inning to lead the Oakland Athletics to a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. Anderson allowed just three hits before turning things over to Oakland’s excellent bullpen. Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run homer and Jed Lowrie added a solo shot as the A’s won for the 10th time in 12 games. Indians rookie starter Shane Bieber dropped to 4-1.

— Nick Kingham pitched six solid innings and had two RBIs, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates avoid a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. In his eighth major league start, Kingham, now 3-4, allowed one run and four hits with five strikeouts and one walk for his first win since May 4. Kingham’s first MLB hit keyed a three-run fourth inning that gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead.

In other MLB news:

— Alcides Escobar was not in the Kansas City Royals’ lineup on Sunday for the first time since 2015 as the struggling club made a plethora of moves. Escobar had started 421 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors, before Royals manager Ned Yost benched him against the Boston Red Sox.

— Texas manager Jeff Banister was ejected from Sunday’s game at Detroit in the second inning after one of his players was called out for interference. The ejection was the 14th of his managerial career and his third this season.

— The Milwaukee Brewers have activated centerfielder Lorenzo Cain off the 10-day disabled list and placed outfielder Ryan Braun and catcher Manny Pina on the DL as part of eight roster moves. Cain, who’s hitting .291 with eight homers and 26 RBIs, has been out since June 24.

— The Texas Rangers have acquired right-handed pitchers Cory Gearrin and Jason Bahr, and outfielder Austin Jackson from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 32-year-old Gearrin has a 1-1 record with one save and a 4.20 ERA over 35 relief appearances for the Giants this season. The 31-year-old Jackson is batting .242 with 13 RBIs in 59 games.

NBA NEWS

Bulls match 4-year contract offer for Zach LaVine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach LaVine is staying with the Chicago Bulls, after the team matched a four-year, $80 million offer sheet that he got from the Sacramento Kings. LaVine was a restricted free agent, which meant the Bulls had right of first refusal. LaVine has missed 91 of a possible 162 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He appeared in only 24 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 16.7 points on 38 percent shooting.

WORLD CUP-RUSSIA

Russian fans welcome home team after elimination

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of fans have gathered in Moscow to welcome back the Russian team after its narrow loss in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The fan zone in Moscow, usually used for public screenings of games, was packed as Russia’s squad and coach took to the stage to thank the fans.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev says “We played for you. You are the best.”

Russia was eliminated in a penalty shootout after its quarterfinal match against Croatia in Sochi was tied 1-1 after regulation and 2-2 after extra time.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Sagan wins State 2 to take early lead

LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France (AP) — World champion Peter Sagan won a sprint finish to claim the second stage of the Tour de France and the race’s overall lead on Sunday.

The Slovakian rider for Bora-Hansgrohe edged Sonny Colbrelli at the finish line.

Sagan won the flat 113.4-mile leg from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to the department capital of La Roche-sur-Yon in just over four hours.

Sagan, the three-time reigning world champion, came up short in the opening stage’s sprint when he crossed second behind winner Fernando Gaviria

WIMBLEDON

Wimbledon resumes tomorrow with fourth-round matches

LONDON (AP) — It’s a day off at Wimbledon, but all 16 men’s and women’s fourth-round singles matches are scheduled tomorrow.

Top-seed Roger Federer opens things up on Centre Court against number-22 Adrian Mannarino of France, who’s never been to the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam event. Federer has been reached the final-eight 52 times.

Serena Williams’ fourth-round match against Evgeniya Rodina in Wimbledon’s fourth round will be a rare meeting of Mom vs. Mom. There were a half-dozen mothers in the singles main draw at the All England Club this year.

GOLF-GREENBRIER-MICKELSON

Mickelson calls a penalty on himself

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Phil Mickelson broke the rules again, only this time he didn’t realize it until after his violation.

Mickelson tamped down fescue grass with his foot in front of the seventh tee Sunday at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. He then called a two-stroke penalty on himself for improving his line of play.

At the U.S. Open last month, Mickelson intentionally violated golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green in the third round. He later apologized, saying his anger and frustration got the best of him.

On Sunday’s gaffe, Mickelson says he “wasn’t really thinking.” After stepping on the grass, he paused before he hit his tee shot, realized the mistake and checked with a rules official, who confirmed the violation.

