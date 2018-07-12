Update on the latest sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Williams advances to 10th Wimbledon final

LONDON (AP) — Serena Williams overcame a late stutter to advance to her 10th Wimbledon singles final with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Julia Goerges (GUR’-guhs).

The seven-time champion dropped her serve for the first time in the match when attempting to close out victory at 5-3 in the second, but quickly regained her composure to win the following game. Williams had been dominant on serve to that point and hadn’t faced a break point until her final service game against her German opponent on Centre Court.

In Saturday’s final, the 36-year-old Williams will face the same opponent she defeated to win the title in 2016, Angelique Kerber, who earlier defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Two aces square off in Cleveland

UNDATED (AP) — Two of the top pitchers in the American League square off when the New York Yankees begin a series in Cleveland. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber starts for the Indians, while the AL leader in wins, Luis Severino, takes the mound for New York in a matchup of All-Stars.

The appearance will be Severino’s first against Cleveland since last season’s playoffs when he allowed three runs in seven innings and helped the Yankees win Game 4 in the AL Division Series to force a decisive Game 5.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Andrew Benintendi and the Red Sox go for their 10th straight victory when David Price pitches against All-Star lefty J.A. Happ and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Benintendi has six consecutive multi-hit games and has scored in all of them. Working on its second nine-game winning streak of the season, Boston has won 14 of 16 overall and is 36 games above .500 for the first time since Bucky Dent homered over the Green Monster in a one-game playoff to settle the 1978 AL East title. Boston leads the league with a record of 65-29.

— Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell makes his first start since being left off the All-Star team when he takes the mound at Minnesota. Snell is 12-4 and second in the AL in ERA at 2.09. The 25-year-old lefty has 132 strikeouts in 116 innings this season.

— Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer takes the mound for the struggling Nationals when Washington opens a four-game series in New York against the Mets. The Nationals fell back to .500 with a 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the 11th loss in their last 16 games. while the Mets counter with left-hander Steven Matz starts for the Mets.

— Oakland right-hander Trevor Cahill comes off the disabled list to start the series finale against the Astros in Houston. Cahill has struggled on the road this season, going 0-2 with a 5.66 ERA. Charlie Morton starts for Houston. He’s 11-2 with a 2.83 ERA and has won four of his last five starts.

— Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray goes up against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland when the teams meet again in Denver. Colorado ended Arizona’s Coors Field dominance Wednesday night with a blast of offense that resulted in a 19-2 rout.

WORLD CUP-UNIFORMS

Check it out: Croatia’s checks back for final

MOSCOW (AP) — Finally, Croatia is going to wear its red-and-white check shirts again at the World Cup.

FIFA says the Croatia team will be in its signature checkerboard design to play France in the final on Sunday. It’s the first time in more than four weeks Croatia will be seen in its most familiar uniform, since an opening win against Nigeria on June 16.

Croatia wore its change shirt of black-and-blue checks in its five games since, mostly against teams that played in red or white.

FIFA says France will be dressed all in dark blue rather than its traditional tricolor of white shorts and red socks.

TOKYO 2020-HEAT CONCERNS

Heat is on Tokyo 2020 organizers to combat high temperatures

TOKYO (AP) — The head of an IOC inspection team says organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will explore all options to combat the extreme summer heat that will likely prevail in the Japanese capital during the games.

John Coates was in Tokyo for a two-day inspection of the city’s preparations for the games which are just two years away.

The 2020 Olympics will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 when temperatures in central Tokyo can exceed 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s common to see thousands of people rushed to hospitals with heatstroke during those months.

Experts have warned the risk of heatstroke in Tokyo has escalated in recent years, while noting the Olympics are expected to take place in conditions when sports activities should normally be halted.

USOC-CEO

USOC picks golf executive Sarah Hirshland as CEO

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee has hired Sarah Hirshland as its CEO, placing the executive at the U.S. Golf Association in charge of stabilizing an organization that has been hammered by sex-abuse scandals spanning several Olympic sports.

Hirshland will leave her post as the chief commercial officer for the USGA, where she negotiated media-rights and sponsorship deals.

Before that, the 43-year-old Hirshland worked with Casey Wasserman, the chair of the LA 2028 Olympic effort, at Wasserman Media Group.

Known as a hard-nosed negotiator, Hirshland will now be tasked with repairing relationships within a growingly fragile U.S. Olympic community.

Scott Blackmun was essentially forced out of the position after the USOC came under fire from victims of Larry Nassar and others for not doing all it could to protect athletes who had been sexually abused.

