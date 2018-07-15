Update on the latest sports

SOCCER-WORLD CUP

France clinches World Cup with 4-2 win over Croatia

MOSCOW (AP) — France has clinched its second World Cup title with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

The dramatic final in Moscow featured a series of firsts and a pitch invasion orchestrated by Russian protest group Pussy Riot.

France led 2-1 at halftime courtesy of the first own-goal and the first video-reviewed penalty in a World Cup final. The own-goal off the top of Mario Mandzukic’s head was the 12th of the tournament. That’s double the previous World Cup record of six.

Croatia rallied to equalize on a terrific left-foot strike by Ivan Perisic, but France took the lead right back when Perisic handled the ball in the area. Argentine referee Nestor Pitana initially didn’t call the handball but awarded the spot kick after a video review. Antoine Griezmann converted the penalty to put France back in front.

Four pitch invaders disrupted the game in the 52nd minute for about a minute before being dragged away by security and police. Punk rock group Pussy Riot quickly claimed responsibility for the pitch invasion via social media, saying it was a protest aimed at ending illegal arrests of protesters and to allow political competition in Russia.

Play resumed and France quickly took a 4-1 lead with goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the 59th and 65th minutes before Mario Mandzukic pulled one back for the Croatians in the 69th.

Croatia was playing in its first World Cup final. For France, it was a first World Cup crown since winning on home soil in 1998.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Djokovic wins 4th Wimbledon by beating Anderson in 3 sets

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) is the Wimbledon champion for a fourth time. Djokovic won his 13th Grand Slam title Sunday by defeating first-time Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

Anderson nearly managed to extend the match, holding five set points to force a fourth set. Djokovic held steady, saving all five of those, then was as superior in the tiebreaker as he was most of the sun-drenched afternoon.

It’s Djokovic’s first major trophy in more than two years. He has struggled with a painful right elbow that eventually required surgery, and as his losses accumulated, his ranking fell out of the top 20 for the first time in more than a decade. He grew so frustrated with his form that he spoke about skipping the grass-court circuit.

At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked Wimbledon titlist since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

MLB-NEWS

Brewers place Villar on 10-day DL with thumb injury

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed infielder Jonathan Villar on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right thumb strain.

Villar injured his thumb sliding into third base in Milwaukee’s 6-3 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Pirates on Saturday. He will have an MRI later Sunday. There is not a timeframe for his return. Villar hit .261 with six home runs and 22 RBIs over 87 games.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Brett Phillips from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He has a .257 average, four homers and 12 RBIs in 46 major league games.

Villar is the 10th Brewers player on the disabled list, with five of them suffering injuries in the final 10 days before the All-Star break.

Milwaukee is 2-7 in that stretch, including five straight losses, and ceded first place in the NL Central to the Chicago Cubs.

In other baseball news:

— Rays catcher Wilson Ramos said he’s “probably” going to the DL after experiencing left hamstring tightness Saturday and will miss next week’s All-Star Game as well. Ramos was voted the AL’s starting catcher, his second All-Star nod overall, and has hit .297 with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs this season. “I worked really hard to make that team,” a disappointed Ramos said. Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes was named to the AL team in Ramos’ place.

— Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is expected to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he recovers from a groin strain. Sanchez has been sidelined since June 25, but has steadily improved in recent days and is ready to return to the field. New York manager Aaron Boone said that if Sanchez continues to progress, the plan is for him to start behind the plate in the club’s first game after the All-Star break — July 20 against the Mets.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cardinals move on without Matheny

UNDATED (AP) — The Cardinals will play their first game under interim manager Mike Shildt after firing Mike Matheny late Saturday night. Matheny’s stunning dismissal comes with the team 47-46 and 7 1/2 games back of the NL Central-leading Cubs. The prospect of a third straight year without a postseason berth, paired with reports of clubhouse unrest, spelled the end for Matheny, who was 591-473 and made four postseasons in 6 1/2 years on the job.

St. Louis will send All-Star Miles Mikolas to the mound against Cincinnati.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Despite boasting an NL-best four All-Stars, the Braves are free-falling going into the midsummer break. Atlanta has lost 8 of 10, including the first two games of its series against Arizona, to drop out of first place in the NL East. Julio Teheran tries to get the Braves a victory to close out the unofficial first half against the Diamondbacks’ Patrick Corbin.

— It’s been a frustrating season physically for Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who has made two trips to the disabled list — one because of biceps tendinitis and another with a lower back strain. The left-hander has made four starts since his latest return, and he looked like his usual dominant self in his last outing while throwing six scoreless innings in a win over San Diego earlier this week. Kershaw will close out the first half when he starts against the Angels.

SPORTS BETTING

Rush on for casinos to start sports bets before football

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators are warning casinos to submit their plans for sports betting by Monday or risk not being approved in time for the start of football season.

David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, tells The Associated Press he has directed the Atlantic City casinos to get their sports betting applications in by the end of the day on Monday.

This also includes plans for internet and mobile sports betting, which no casino in New Jersey has yet been approved to offer.

Casinos that miss the deadline run the risk of not having their sports betting operations tested and approved in time for the start of football season in early September.

