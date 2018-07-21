Update on the latest sports

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Rose ties Open course record at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Justin Rose has tied the lowest score ever in the British Open at Carnoustie (kar-NOOS’-tee), shooting a 7-under 64 to move onto the early leaderboard on a day when scoring conditions were ideal.

Rose, who needed to make an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole just to make the cut a day earlier, started his round with a birdie on the first hole and finished it with birdies on both 17 and 18. He didn’t make a bogey on the normally tough Carnoustie links.

The round ties the low at Carnoustie shot in the final round in 2007 by Steve Stricker and Richard Green.

Rose finished nearly three hours before the leaders teed off, and was at 4 under for the tournament, two shots off the lead held by Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner.

Tiger Woods is out on the course, making a par on the first hole. He is even par for the tournament.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Machado, Taylor, Hernandez lead Dodgers

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were winners in Manny Machado’s debut with the team last night.

Machado reached base four times and Chris Taylor provided the tiebreaking hit as the Dodgers knocked off the Brewers, 6-4. Machado singled twice and walked twice as Los Angeles moved 21 games over .500 since their 16-26 start.

The game was tied 1-1 in the seventh until Taylor hit an RBI single and scored on Max Muncy’s double. Kike (KEE’-kay) Hernandez added a three-run homer to put the Dodgers ahead 6-2 in the ninth.

Jesus Aguilar slammed his 25th home run for the Brewers, who dropped their seventh in a row to remain 2 ½ games behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs absorbed an 18-5 beating by the Cardinals as Matt Carpenter became the 14th player to collect five extra-base hits in a game. Carpenter’s performance included three home runs, two doubles and seven RBIs in just six innings of work.

The Cubs became the first team since the 1979 Brewers to use three position players as pitchers. Tommy La Stella, Ian Happ and Victor Caratini combined to allowing three runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings as manager Joe Maddon tried to save his bullpen for Saturday’s doubleheader.

Checking out Friday’s other major league action:

— The Rockies stayed two games behind the NL West-leading Dodgers and dropped the Diamondbacks 1 ½ games back with an 11-10 victory at Arizona. Raimel Tapia’s go-ahead, grand slam capped the Rockies’ six-run seventh. Nolan Arenado homered twice and had four RBIs in the Rockies’ sixth straight win.

— Dereck Rodriguez was sharp in the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Athletics, yielding one run on three this and no walks over 6 1/3 innings. Ryder Jones and Pablo Sandoval hit solo homers as San Francisco stayed four games off the NL West lead. Sandoval had two of the Giants’ eight hits.

— Carlos Santana crushed a three-run homer and had four RBIs as the Phillies whipped the Padres, 11-5 to keep their half-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East. Santana’s blast capped a six-run second after San Diego carried a 4-1 lead into the inning. The Phillies’ bullpen worked 5 1/3 shutout innings after Jake Arrieta (ar-ee-EH’-tuh) was lifted in the fourth.

— Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double and had three RBIs as the Braves outscored the Nationals, 8-5. Charlie Culberson and Ronald Acuna (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. hit solo homers to back Anibal Sanchez, who allowed three runs while striking out eight over six innings. Stephen Strasburg was tagged for six runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first game since landing on the disabled list June 10 with shoulder inflammation.

— David Price combined with three relievers on a five-hitter as the Red Sox earn their third consecutive win, 1-0 at Detroit. Price allowed four hits while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings for Boston, which improved to a major league-best 69-30. Steve Pearce drove in the game’s lone run with a first-inning double as the Red Sox hiked their lead in the AL East to 5 ½ games over the Yankees.

— Yoenis Cespedes (yoh-EH’-nihs SEHS’-peh-dehs) homered in his first game off the disabled list and Michael Conforto drove in three runs to lead the Mets past the Yankees, 7-5. Cespedes spent two months on the DL because of a strained right hip flexor. Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) held the Bombers to one run despite surrendering eight hits over five innings.

— Houston still tops the AL West by five games over Seattle after Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) tossed two-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings of the Astros’ 3-1 verdict over the Angels. Keuchel blanked Los Angeles until Jabari Blash lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Josh Reddick furnished an RBI triple that put the Astros ahead 3-0 in the third.

— Wade LeBlanc and two relievers combined on a five-hitter as the Mariners beat the White Sox, 3-1. LeBlanc was reached for a first-inning run but allowed just four hits over 7 1/3 innings. Dee Gordon went 4-for-4 and Nelson Cruz had two RBIs in Seattle’s first win in five games.

— Edwin Encarnacion had an RBI single in the 11th inning to send the Indians to a 9-8 victory over the Rangers. Jose Ramirez smacked his major league-leading 30th home run and led off the 11th with a double before scoring. Cleveland withstood Joey Gallo’s two home runs and blew an 8-6 lead in the ninth before stretching their lead in the AL Central to 8 ½ games over the Twins.

— Lucas Duda was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and three RBIs to lead the Royals’ 6-5 win over the Twins. Danny Duffy earned his first home win in 11 months by limiting Minnesota to one run over seven innings. The Twins scored three times in the ninth and had the bases loaded until Max Kepler hit a fly ball to end it.

— The Marlins held off the Rays, 6-5 as Derek Dietrich homered twice and had four RBIs. The game was tied 1-1 until Dietrich slammed a three-run shot in a five-run seventh. Dan Straily limited Tampa Bay to a run and four hits over seven innings.

— The Blue Jays coughed up a 7-2 lead before beating the Orioles, 8-7 on an RBI single by Aledmys (ah-LEHD’-mees) Diaz in the bottom of the 10th. Diaz, Russell Martin and Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) hit solo homers to help Toronto move back to .500 at home. Chris Davis, Caleb Joseph and Jonathan Schoop (skohp) homered in the late innings to tie the game, but Baltimore ended a two-game winning streak and fell to 28-70.

— Starling Marte crushed a grand slam and Sean Rodriguez supplied a three-run shot and four RBIs as the Pirates hammered the Reds, 12-1. Corey Dickerson also went deep and scored twice in Pittsburgh’s seventh consecutive win. Winning pitcher James Taillon (TY’-ahn) struck out six and allowed one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

MLB-NEWS

Hader apologizes to teammates

UNDATED (AP) — Brewers reliever Josh Hader has apologized to his team after years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game. Outfielder Brett Phillips says Hader offered a sincere apology, while manager Craig Counsell described the pitcher as emotional and very remorseful. Hader also apologized and took responsibility for the tweets after the All-Star Game, saying they did not reflect his values or the person he is now.

In other MLB news:

—The Mariners have given manager Scott Servais (SUR’-vihs) a multi-year contract extension with the club in position to potentially end the longest current playoff drought in the four major pro sports. Seattle is 58-39 and holding the second wild-card spot in the American League.

— The Rangers have put outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day disabled list and recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun from Triple-A Round Rock.

— The Orioles have designated former All-Star Chris Tillman for assignment, offering the veteran right-hander a chance to remain in the organization and pitch at Triple-A. Tillman is 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA in seven starts this season as he tries to recover from a shoulder injury.

— The Tigers have put right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. Detroit also activated outfielder Leonys Martin from the DL, optioned outfielder Mikie Mahtook to Triple-A Toledo and recalled right-hander Victor Alcantara from Toledo.

NBA-NEWS

Spurs sign forward Dante Cunningham

UNDATED (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have signed veteran forward Dante Cunningham.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound bruiser, spent last season with New Orleans and Brooklyn and averaged 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 73 total games. He played the first 51 games for New Orleans, including 24 starts, and averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. He was sent to Brooklyn on Feb. 8 and averaged 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22 games.

The nine-year veteran holds career averages of 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. His longest tenure with New Orleans, where he played 263 games.

In other NBA news:

— The Philadelphia 76ers have traded power forward Richaun Holmes to the Phoenix Suns for cash. Holmes averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in four seasons with the Sixers. The Suns also picked up forward Darrell Arthur from Brooklyn for forward Jared Dudley and a protected 2021 second-round pick.

— The Jazz are ending their sponsorship agreement with Papa John’s Pizza after the company’s founder and spokesman used a racial slur. A person with knowledge of the team’s decision has confirmed the move and says it was because of the controversy. Numerous professional and college teams have cut ties to the company over Papa John’s founder John Schnatter’s comment during a company conference call in May.

NFL-NEWS

Colts will give Luck days off but no limitations on field

UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says quarterback Andrew Luck will take some extra days off during training camp but will have no limitations when he’s on the field. Luck is trying to return from a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, which required surgery in January 2017.

After missing all of last season, Luck resumed throwing in public during the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp last month. Since then, Ballard says Luck has continued to progress. The plan calls for Luck to throw at least four days per week, following his regular season routine.

In other NFL news:

— Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he hadn’t decided whether to actually discipline players who protest during the national anthem when he formally told the team that the demonstrations could be punishable. Ross says the one-sentence reference to “Proper Anthem Conduct” in the team’s official discipline policy was merely a placeholder, and including it under “conduct detrimental to the club” was clerical as the organization tried to comply with league rules.

— A Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S. has pleaded guilty in Indianapolis to driving drunk when he killed Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver in February. WRTV reports Manuel Orrego-Savala pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, causing death.

PGA-BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Storms suspend Lincicome’s bid to make PGA Tour cut

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brittany Lincicome (LIHN’-sih-kohm) will have to wait until the weekend to resume her bid to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.

Overnight storms delayed the start of the second round Friday in the Barbasol Championship, and an afternoon thunderstorm suspended competition for good. The round will resume Saturday morning with much of the field still to play.

Lincicome was near the bottom of the field after opening with a 6-over 78 on Thursday.

NASCAR-NEW HAMPSHIRE

Kurt Busch has Loudon pole

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Kurt Busch turned a lap of 133.591 mph in the No. 41 Ford to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch won his third pole of the season as he seeks his first victory of the season. He hasn’t won a race since the 2017 Daytona 500 and has just three top-five finishes this season.

Martin Truex Jr. will start alongside Busch on the front row, just ahead of Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

