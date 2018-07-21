Update on the latest sports

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Woods plays himself into contention

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods has shot a 5-under 66 in the third round of the British Open and is in contention to win his first major in more than 10 years.

He scrambled for par at the tough 18th hole at Carnoustie, after his tee shot landed on the bank of the Barry Burn and bounced right into the thick rough. He laid up, pitched to three feet, and made a par.

At 5 under overall, Woods was two shots off the lead.

The last of his 14 majors came at the U.S. Open in 2008.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kah) is unlikely to be celebrating back-to-back major victories at the British Open on Sunday. The U.S. Open champion started the third round five shots off the lead but is 4 over for the day after three bogeys on the front nine and a double-bogey at the par-4 12th. Koepka is 3 over for the tournament, 10 shots off the lead.

Also playing himself out of contention on a day featuring plenty of birdies is Jason Day, who also made 6 at No. 12 and is 1 over after 15 holes. He is even par overall.

Earlier, Justin Rose tied the lowest score ever in the British Open at Carnoustie (kar-NOOS’-tee), shooting a 7-under 64. The round ties the low at Carnoustie shot in the final round in 2007 by Steve Stricker and Richard Green.

MLB-NEWS

Cespedes too sore to start; Cardinals place RHP Martinez on DL

UNDATED (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes (yoh-EHN’-ehs SEHS’-peh-dehs) is out of the New York Mets’ starting lineup, one day after he returned from the disabled list and said he may need surgery on both heels that would sideline him for eight to 10 months,

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that Cespedes would be a designated hitter in the first two games of the Subway Series against the Yankees, then possibly play the outfield in Sunday’s series final.

Cespedes homered Friday in the Mets’ 7-5 win, his first game since May 13. Callaway says Cespedes “came in pretty sore today” and adds “that’s concerning.”

Cespedes says he has calcification on both heels, and he plans to get another medical opinion.

In other baseball news:

— The St. Louis Cardinals have placed right-hander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Friday, a day after Martinez struggled through five innings in a 9-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Martinez has dropped his last two starts. St. Louis also activated right-hander Miles Mikolas from the paternity list and recalled reliever John Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis. Right-hander Luke Weaver was added to the roster as the 26th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Weaver is set to start Game 1 of the doubleheader. Mikolas is to start Sunday’s series finale.

— The Cubs have added reliever Jesse Chavez to their roster and placed right-hander Anthony Bass on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury. Chavez was acquired in a trade with Texas on Thursday for minor league pitcher Tyler Thomas. The 34-year-old Chavez went 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 appearances with the Rangers this season. The Cubs also recalled reliever Dillon Maples from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander James Norwood to their top farm club. Reliever Luke Farrell was brought up from Iowa to serve as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.

NHL-WILD-DUMBA

Minnesota Wild, defenseman Dumba agree to 5-year, $30M deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Wild and Matt Dumba have agreed on a five-year, $30 million deal to keep the 23-year-old defenseman in Minnesota after a breakout year.

General manager Paul Fenton announced the deal Saturday with the restricted free agent.

Dumba had 14 goals and 36 assists to go with a plus-15 rating in 82 games last season, when he had career highs in games played, goals, assists, points, game-winning goals (4), power-play assists (10), time on ice (23:48), shots on goal (176), hits (136) and blocked shots (112). The 6-foot, 184-pound Dumba is from Regina, Saskatchewan, and was the No. 7 overall pick by Minnesota in 2012.

Dumba will be paid $5.2 million in 2018-19, then $7.4 million, $4.8 million, $7.4 million and $5.2 million over the contract, which has an annual salary cap hit of $6 million.

F1-GERMAN GP

Vettel gets the pole

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Sebastian Vettel has secured the pole position for the German Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton’s hopes took another blow.

Already trailing in the title race, Hamilton starts Sunday’s race from 14th place after a hydraulic failure.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had just beaten Vettel’s leading time, when Vettel produced a stunning lap to move back in front. Ferrari’s good day was completed with Kimi Raikkonen third fastest ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Vettel is the local favorite, having grown up near the track.

