Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open champs to get $3.8M each; total prize money to $53M

July 17, 2018 1:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each get $3.8 million and the Grand Slam tennis tournament’s total prize money will rise to $53 million.

The U.S. Tennis Association says Tuesday that other increases include $700,000 for the winning teams in men’s and women’s doubles, and a total of more than $3 million in prize money for qualifying.

Last year’s singles champions won $3.7 million apiece, and the tournament’s full payout for all events was a then-record $50.4 million.

The USTA says U.S. Open prize money has increased 57 percent since 2013.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Main-draw matches at the year’s last major championship begin on Aug. 27.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington