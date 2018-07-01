USGA-U.S. Senior Open Par Scores

Sunday At The Broadmoor GC Colorado Springs, Colo. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70

(a-amateur)

Final David Toms, $720,000 70-71-66-70-277 -3 Miguel Angel Jimenez, $297,439 68-68-73-69-278 -2 Tim Petrovic, $297,439 72-65-71-70-278 -2 Jerry Kelly, $297,439 66-69-71-72-278 -2 Paul Broadhurst, $141,467 71-70-69-69-279 -1 Paul Goydos, $141,467 72-67-70-70-279 -1 Brandt Jobe, $141,467 70-73-66-70-279 -1 Kevin Sutherland, $107,748 68-75-67-72-282 +2 Kirk Triplett, $107,748 74-66-68-74-282 +2 Lee Janzen, $89,926 69-75-69-70-283 +3 Davis Love III, $89,926 71-68-71-73-283 +3 Tom Pernice Jr., $76,640 73-71-70-70-284 +4 Marco Dawson, $76,640 71-74-69-70-284 +4 Rocco Mediate, $65,797 68-74-72-71-285 +5 Jay Haas, $65,797 70-69-72-74-285 +5 Scott Parel, $52,775 69-73-74-70-286 +6 Scott Verplank, $52,775 74-70-71-71-286 +6 Vijay Singh, $52,775 72-74-69-71-286 +6 Bernhard Langer, $52,775 72-76-66-72-286 +6 Billy Andrade, $52,775 71-71-69-75-286 +6 Gene Sauers, $40,676 73-71-70-73-287 +7 Doug Garwood, $40,676 74-71-69-73-287 +7 Deane Pappas, $40,676 68-71-74-74-287 +7 David Frost, $32,460 71-76-71-70-288 +8 Wes Short Jr., $32,460 74-70-71-73-288 +8 Todd Bailey, $32,460 76-66-72-74-288 +8 Billy Mayfair, $32,460 69-74-71-74-288 +8 Carlos Franco, $27,425 73-72-74-70-289 +9 David McKenzie, $27,425 70-74-73-72-289 +9 Philip Golding, $27,425 72-67-73-77-289 +9 Duffy Waldorf, $22,155 73-74-75-68-290 +10 Stephen Ames, $22,155 70-74-75-71-290 +10 Bobby Gage, $22,155 75-73-71-71-290 +10 Bob Estes, $22,155 76-68-74-72-290 +10 a-Jeff Wilson, $0 76-71-70-73-290 +10 Christopher Williams, $22,155 73-72-71-74-290 +10 Craig Bowden, $22,155 72-73-71-74-290 +10 Larry Mize, $18,392 73-73-71-74-291 +11 Colin Montgomerie, $18,392 71-73-67-80-291 +11 Jerry Smith, $15,950 73-73-74-72-292 +12 Todd Hamilton, $15,950 76-72-72-72-292 +12 Ken Tanigawa, $15,950 77-70-70-75-292 +12 Kenny Perry, $15,950 71-74-71-76-292 +12 John Cook, $12,716 72-76-71-74-293 +13 Scott Dunlap, $12,716 73-71-74-75-293 +13 a-Mike Finster, $0 72-75-71-75-293 +13 Fred Couples, $12,716 71-73-72-77-293 +13 Joe Durant, $12,716 71-73-70-79-293 +13 Mike Genovese, $10,226 72-76-76-70-294 +14 Peter Fowler, $10,226 73-73-72-76-294 +14 Jeff Maggert, $10,226 74-71-72-77-294 +14 Prayad Marksaeng, $9,087 71-71-79-74-295 +15 Tom Werkmeister, $9,087 74-71-75-75-295 +15 Scott McCarron, $9,087 72-74-74-75-295 +15 Jarmo Sandelin, $8,707 73-73-76-75-297 +17 Grant Waite, $8,626 74-71-76-77-298 +18 Joey Sindelar, $8,545 72-73-73-81-299 +19 Andre Bossert, $8,424 75-71-77-77-300 +20 Bill Breen, $8,424 73-72-75-80-300 +20 a-Robby Funk, $0 72-76-75-80-303 +23

