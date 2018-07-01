USGA-U.S. Senior Open Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The Broadmoor GC
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
(a-amateur)
|Final
|David Toms, $720,000
|70-71-66-70-277
|-3
|Miguel Angel Jimenez, $297,439
|68-68-73-69-278
|-2
|Tim Petrovic, $297,439
|72-65-71-70-278
|-2
|Jerry Kelly, $297,439
|66-69-71-72-278
|-2
|Paul Broadhurst, $141,467
|71-70-69-69-279
|-1
|Paul Goydos, $141,467
|72-67-70-70-279
|-1
|Brandt Jobe, $141,467
|70-73-66-70-279
|-1
|Kevin Sutherland, $107,748
|68-75-67-72-282
|+2
|Kirk Triplett, $107,748
|74-66-68-74-282
|+2
|Lee Janzen, $89,926
|69-75-69-70-283
|+3
|Davis Love III, $89,926
|71-68-71-73-283
|+3
|Tom Pernice Jr., $76,640
|73-71-70-70-284
|+4
|Marco Dawson, $76,640
|71-74-69-70-284
|+4
|Rocco Mediate, $65,797
|68-74-72-71-285
|+5
|Jay Haas, $65,797
|70-69-72-74-285
|+5
|Scott Parel, $52,775
|69-73-74-70-286
|+6
|Scott Verplank, $52,775
|74-70-71-71-286
|+6
|Vijay Singh, $52,775
|72-74-69-71-286
|+6
|Bernhard Langer, $52,775
|72-76-66-72-286
|+6
|Billy Andrade, $52,775
|71-71-69-75-286
|+6
|Gene Sauers, $40,676
|73-71-70-73-287
|+7
|Doug Garwood, $40,676
|74-71-69-73-287
|+7
|Deane Pappas, $40,676
|68-71-74-74-287
|+7
|David Frost, $32,460
|71-76-71-70-288
|+8
|Wes Short Jr., $32,460
|74-70-71-73-288
|+8
|Todd Bailey, $32,460
|76-66-72-74-288
|+8
|Billy Mayfair, $32,460
|69-74-71-74-288
|+8
|Carlos Franco, $27,425
|73-72-74-70-289
|+9
|David McKenzie, $27,425
|70-74-73-72-289
|+9
|Philip Golding, $27,425
|72-67-73-77-289
|+9
|Duffy Waldorf, $22,155
|73-74-75-68-290
|+10
|Stephen Ames, $22,155
|70-74-75-71-290
|+10
|Bobby Gage, $22,155
|75-73-71-71-290
|+10
|Bob Estes, $22,155
|76-68-74-72-290
|+10
|a-Jeff Wilson, $0
|76-71-70-73-290
|+10
|Christopher Williams, $22,155
|73-72-71-74-290
|+10
|Craig Bowden, $22,155
|72-73-71-74-290
|+10
|Larry Mize, $18,392
|73-73-71-74-291
|+11
|Colin Montgomerie, $18,392
|71-73-67-80-291
|+11
|Jerry Smith, $15,950
|73-73-74-72-292
|+12
|Todd Hamilton, $15,950
|76-72-72-72-292
|+12
|Ken Tanigawa, $15,950
|77-70-70-75-292
|+12
|Kenny Perry, $15,950
|71-74-71-76-292
|+12
|John Cook, $12,716
|72-76-71-74-293
|+13
|Scott Dunlap, $12,716
|73-71-74-75-293
|+13
|a-Mike Finster, $0
|72-75-71-75-293
|+13
|Fred Couples, $12,716
|71-73-72-77-293
|+13
|Joe Durant, $12,716
|71-73-70-79-293
|+13
|Mike Genovese, $10,226
|72-76-76-70-294
|+14
|Peter Fowler, $10,226
|73-73-72-76-294
|+14
|Jeff Maggert, $10,226
|74-71-72-77-294
|+14
|Prayad Marksaeng, $9,087
|71-71-79-74-295
|+15
|Tom Werkmeister, $9,087
|74-71-75-75-295
|+15
|Scott McCarron, $9,087
|72-74-74-75-295
|+15
|Jarmo Sandelin, $8,707
|73-73-76-75-297
|+17
|Grant Waite, $8,626
|74-71-76-77-298
|+18
|Joey Sindelar, $8,545
|72-73-73-81-299
|+19
|Andre Bossert, $8,424
|75-71-77-77-300
|+20
|Bill Breen, $8,424
|73-72-75-80-300
|+20
|a-Robby Funk, $0
|72-76-75-80-303
|+23
