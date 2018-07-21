Listen Live Sports

Usyk beats Gassiev to unify cruiserweight division

July 21, 2018 6:21 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk unified the cruiserweight division by beating Russian Murat Gassiev by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Despite facing a hostile crowd in Moscow, Usyk controlled the fight with his jab to add Gassiev’s IBF and WBA titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.

Gassiev landed some heavy body shots when he got inside Usyk’s reach, but started to tire and the Ukrainian was utterly dominant in the later rounds as Gassiev swung wild haymakers.

Usyk, a former Olympic gold medalist, holds all four major titles after just 15 professional fights, all of which he won.

Gassiev drops to 26-1.

It’s unclear if Usyk plans to defend his cruiserweight titles because he has said he’s considering a move up to heavyweight.

