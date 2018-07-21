Vandersloot has triple-double to help Sky beat Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot became the seventh player to have a triple-double in WNBA history, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best 15 assists in the Chicago Sky’s 114-99 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Vandersloot set a franchise record with 10 first-half assists and tied her team mark of 14 midway through the third quarter. Ticha Penicheiro holds the league record with 16, which she accomplished twice — in 1998 and 2002.

Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting to help Chicago (8-16) snap a four-game losing streak. Allie Quigley added 21 points as the Sky scored the most points in franchise history, topping 107.

Dallas center Elizabeth Cambage’s consecutive games with 35-plus points came to an end after being double-teamed for much of the game. She finished with 23 points for her 13th 20-point game of the season.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 21 points for Dallas (14-10), and Azura Stevens had 14 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

STORM 78, SUN 65

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 of her season-high 31 points in the second half to help WNBA-leading Seattle beat Connecticut.

Loyd was 11 of 15 from the field — hitting four of Seattle’s 11 3-pointers.

Sue Bird added 17 points and three 3-pointers to help Seattle (18-6) win for the eighth time on the road this season. She moved into third, passing Becky Hammon, in WNBA history with her 830th 3-pointer. Breanna Stewart chipped in with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Chiney Ogwumike had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Connecticut (12-12).

FEVER 78, SPARKS 76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candice Dupree and Cappie Pondexter each scored 16 points and last-place Indiana beat short-handed Los Angeles to end a five-game losing streak.

Natalie Achonwa’s steal and assist to Pondexter gave Indiana a 77-70 lead, but Candace Parker answered with her eighth straight point for Los Angeles with 2:25 left. Neither team scored again until Chelsea Gray’s baseline jumper with 27 seconds to go made it 77-74.

Erica Wheeler made a free throw with 21 seconds left to extend Indiana’s lead to 78-74. Gray made a quick layup and Indiana turned it over, but Essence Carson missed a baseline jumper and Parker’s follow shot rolled off at the buzzer.

Achonwa had 15 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (3-21), which has wins this season against the past two WNBA championship teams.

Parker had 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for her seventh double-double of the season for Los Angeles (14-10). Jantel Lavender added 23 points, topping her season high in the first half with 19 points. Nneka Ogwumike, averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, did not play due to illness.

The Sparks have lost four straight home games.

