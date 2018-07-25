Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vikings center Pat Elflein starts camp on PUP list

July 25, 2018 2:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Pat Elflein has been placed on the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of training camp, still rounding into form after offseason surgery on his left ankle.

The Vikings made the move Wednesday with Elflein, before their first workout for rookies and other selected players. He can be taken off the preseason PUP list at any time, once he’s cleared by team doctors for full participation in practice. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Elflein’s absence “shouldn’t be too long.”

Drafted in the third round out of Ohio State last year, Elflein was an immediate starter as a rookie, missing two games to a shoulder injury. He hurt his ankle in the NFC championship game.

The first practice for the full team is Saturday.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington