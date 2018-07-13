Listen Live Sports

Virginia may allow 3,000 slot-like machines

July 13, 2018 1:59 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia may allow 3,000 new slots-like betting machines at a horse race track and off-track betting parlors around the state.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Virginia Racing Commission recently published draft regulations.

The machines let people bet on past horse races without knowing which horse they are betting on. Virginia lawmakers legalized historic horse race gambling during this year’s legislative session as a way to help reopen Colonial Downs.

The shuttered horse track outside of Richmond was recently purchased by a Chicago-based company.

The racing commissions draft rules would allow up to 700 machines at the track, with the rest at various off-track betting parlors.

