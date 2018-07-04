Listen Live Sports

Warner takes over as captain of Winnipeg T20 team

July 4, 2018 2:01 pm
 
WINNIPEG (AP) — The Winnipeg Hawks appointed controversial Australian opening batsman David Warner as captain of their Global T20 Canada team on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old cricketer replaces the injured West Indian Dwayne Bravo as skipper.

Hawks coach Waqar Younis told the BBC: “He’s going to be a good leader. He’s a team man. He’s up front and he likes to give whatever his knowledge is.”

Earlier this year, Warner was banned from international and domestic state cricket for 12 months by Cricket Australia following the ball-tampering row that blew up during the national team’s tour of South Africa.

The former Australia vice-captain has made only six runs in three innings for the Hawks, his first competitive action for three months.

