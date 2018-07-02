Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors draft pick Jacob Evans III signs contract

July 2, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State first-round draft pick Jacob Evans III has signed his contract and is set to play in the summer league with the two-time reigning NBA champions.

The Warriors selected the 6-foot-6 guard/forward with the 28th overall pick out of Cincinnati and formally introduced him at a news conference last week, his proud family in attendance.

Evans averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.14 steals during his three-year career at Cincinnati. He says he can’t wait to learn from all the superstars around him, such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Evans called the Warriors “probably the greatest team ever in NBA history.”

Summer league was set to begin Monday in Sacramento, California.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington