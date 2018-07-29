Web.Com – Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

Sunday At Highland Springs CC Springfield, Mo. Purse: $675,000 Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72 Final Martin Trainer, $121,500 62-68-65-68—263 Henrik Norlander, $72,900 68-67-65-64—264 Steven Ihm, $32,400 66-68-63-70—267 Lee McCoy, $32,400 68-68-64-67—267 Chris Thompson, $32,400 67-64-70-66—267 Willy Wilcox, $32,400 68-67-65-67—267 Sam Burns, $20,334 66-70-65-67—268 Bhavik Patel, $20,334 71-65-68-64—268 Mark Baldwin, $20,334 65-64-69-70—268 Alex Prugh, $20,334 63-70-66-69—268 Justin Hueber, $15,525 68-66-67-68—269 Chad Ramey, $15,525 66-65-68-70—269 José de Jesús Rodríguez, $15,525 65-65-73-66—269 Anders Albertson, $12,150 70-65-68-67—270 Tag Ridings, $12,150 72-65-66-67—270 Andrew Svoboda, $12,150 69-65-68-68—270 Eric Axley, $9,788 67-67-69-68—271 Spencer Levin, $9,788 67-67-70-67—271 Fernando Mechereffe, $9,788 67-65-69-70—271 Jordan Niebrugge, $9,788 69-65-70-67—271 Vince Covello, $7,020 68-65-71-68—272 Max Homa, $7,020 67-66-70-69—272 Sungjae Im, $7,020 67-69-71-65—272 Doc Redman, $7,020 70-64-68-70—272 Jared Wolfe, $7,020 64-71-69-68—272 Mark Anderson, $4,799 65-72-68-68—273 Rafael Campos, $4,799 63-72-67-71—273 Seth Fair, $4,799 69-66-66-72—273 Brock Mackenzie, $4,799 69-66-71-67—273 Carlos Ortiz, $4,799 71-65-69-68—273 Wes Roach, $4,799 64-72-67-70—273 Dawie van der Walt, $4,799 66-68-71-68—273 Chase Wright, $4,799 66-70-67-70—273 J.T. Griffin, $3,611 69-65-70-70—274 Curtis Luck, $3,611 68-67-68-71—274 Brian Richey, $3,611 66-68-71-69—274 Joel Thelen, $3,611 65-71-69-69—274 Adam Webb, $3,611 69-66-70-69—274 Cyril Bouniol, $2,514 66-69-69-71—275 John Chin, $2,514 67-67-70-71—275 Rico Hoey, $2,514 69-68-67-71—275 Jay McLuen, $2,514 64-67-72-72—275 José Toledo, $2,514 65-71-69-70—275 Brian Campbell, $2,514 67-69-74-65—275 Donald Constable, $2,514 65-70-69-71—275 Joey Garber, $2,514 69-67-72-67—275 Augusto Núñez, $2,514 68-69-69-69—275 Tom Whitney, $2,514 71-66-69-69—275 Ben Kohles, $1,914 66-69-68-73—276 Taylor Moore, $1,914 65-72-67-72—276 Garrett Osborn, $1,914 65-69-71-71—276 Erik Compton, $1,914 67-70-71-68—276 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $1,914 69-68-71-68—276 Richard H. Lee, $1,914 66-71-73-66—276 Brandon Crick, $1,790 64-72-68-73—277 Adam Long, $1,790 67-70-70-70—277 Carson Young, $1,790 68-69-69-71—277 Derek Ernst, $1,790 70-67-71-69—277 Alex Kang, $1,790 70-66-76-65—277 Kyle Reifers, $1,790 69-67-72-69—277 Michael Arnaud, $1,735 69-66-71-72—278 Josh Teater, $1,735 67-68-73-70—278 Michael Miller, $1,708 71-66-71-71—279 Jin Park, $1,708 73-64-74-68—279 Connor Arendell, $1,661 69-68-77-67—281 Julián Etulain, $1,661 66-71-74-70—281 Kyle Jones, $1,661 63-68-74-76—281 Max McGreevy, $1,661 68-69-77-67—281 Seth Reeves, $1,661 67-68-70-76—281 Nelson Ledesma, $1,620 67-70-73-72—282

