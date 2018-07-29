Listen Live Sports

Web.Com – Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

July 29, 2018 6:34 pm
 
Sunday
At Highland Springs CC
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
Final
Martin Trainer, $121,500 62-68-65-68—263
Henrik Norlander, $72,900 68-67-65-64—264
Steven Ihm, $32,400 66-68-63-70—267
Lee McCoy, $32,400 68-68-64-67—267
Chris Thompson, $32,400 67-64-70-66—267
Willy Wilcox, $32,400 68-67-65-67—267
Sam Burns, $20,334 66-70-65-67—268
Bhavik Patel, $20,334 71-65-68-64—268
Mark Baldwin, $20,334 65-64-69-70—268
Alex Prugh, $20,334 63-70-66-69—268
Justin Hueber, $15,525 68-66-67-68—269
Chad Ramey, $15,525 66-65-68-70—269
José de Jesús Rodríguez, $15,525 65-65-73-66—269
Anders Albertson, $12,150 70-65-68-67—270
Tag Ridings, $12,150 72-65-66-67—270
Andrew Svoboda, $12,150 69-65-68-68—270
Eric Axley, $9,788 67-67-69-68—271
Spencer Levin, $9,788 67-67-70-67—271
Fernando Mechereffe, $9,788 67-65-69-70—271
Jordan Niebrugge, $9,788 69-65-70-67—271
Vince Covello, $7,020 68-65-71-68—272
Max Homa, $7,020 67-66-70-69—272
Sungjae Im, $7,020 67-69-71-65—272
Doc Redman, $7,020 70-64-68-70—272
Jared Wolfe, $7,020 64-71-69-68—272
Mark Anderson, $4,799 65-72-68-68—273
Rafael Campos, $4,799 63-72-67-71—273
Seth Fair, $4,799 69-66-66-72—273
Brock Mackenzie, $4,799 69-66-71-67—273
Carlos Ortiz, $4,799 71-65-69-68—273
Wes Roach, $4,799 64-72-67-70—273
Dawie van der Walt, $4,799 66-68-71-68—273
Chase Wright, $4,799 66-70-67-70—273
J.T. Griffin, $3,611 69-65-70-70—274
Curtis Luck, $3,611 68-67-68-71—274
Brian Richey, $3,611 66-68-71-69—274
Joel Thelen, $3,611 65-71-69-69—274
Adam Webb, $3,611 69-66-70-69—274
Cyril Bouniol, $2,514 66-69-69-71—275
John Chin, $2,514 67-67-70-71—275
Rico Hoey, $2,514 69-68-67-71—275
Jay McLuen, $2,514 64-67-72-72—275
José Toledo, $2,514 65-71-69-70—275
Brian Campbell, $2,514 67-69-74-65—275
Donald Constable, $2,514 65-70-69-71—275
Joey Garber, $2,514 69-67-72-67—275
Augusto Núñez, $2,514 68-69-69-69—275
Tom Whitney, $2,514 71-66-69-69—275
Ben Kohles, $1,914 66-69-68-73—276
Taylor Moore, $1,914 65-72-67-72—276
Garrett Osborn, $1,914 65-69-71-71—276
Erik Compton, $1,914 67-70-71-68—276
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $1,914 69-68-71-68—276
Richard H. Lee, $1,914 66-71-73-66—276
Brandon Crick, $1,790 64-72-68-73—277
Adam Long, $1,790 67-70-70-70—277
Carson Young, $1,790 68-69-69-71—277
Derek Ernst, $1,790 70-67-71-69—277
Alex Kang, $1,790 70-66-76-65—277
Kyle Reifers, $1,790 69-67-72-69—277
Michael Arnaud, $1,735 69-66-71-72—278
Josh Teater, $1,735 67-68-73-70—278
Michael Miller, $1,708 71-66-71-71—279
Jin Park, $1,708 73-64-74-68—279
Connor Arendell, $1,661 69-68-77-67—281
Julián Etulain, $1,661 66-71-74-70—281
Kyle Jones, $1,661 63-68-74-76—281
Max McGreevy, $1,661 68-69-77-67—281
Seth Reeves, $1,661 67-68-70-76—281
Nelson Ledesma, $1,620 67-70-73-72—282

