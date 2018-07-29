Web.Com – Price Cutter Charity Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Highland Springs CC
|Springfield, Mo.
|Purse: $675,000
|Yardage: 7,115; Par: 72
|Final
|Martin Trainer, $121,500
|62-68-65-68—263
|Henrik Norlander, $72,900
|68-67-65-64—264
|Steven Ihm, $32,400
|66-68-63-70—267
|Lee McCoy, $32,400
|68-68-64-67—267
|Chris Thompson, $32,400
|67-64-70-66—267
|Willy Wilcox, $32,400
|68-67-65-67—267
|Sam Burns, $20,334
|66-70-65-67—268
|Bhavik Patel, $20,334
|71-65-68-64—268
|Mark Baldwin, $20,334
|65-64-69-70—268
|Alex Prugh, $20,334
|63-70-66-69—268
|Justin Hueber, $15,525
|68-66-67-68—269
|Chad Ramey, $15,525
|66-65-68-70—269
|José de Jesús Rodríguez, $15,525
|65-65-73-66—269
|Anders Albertson, $12,150
|70-65-68-67—270
|Tag Ridings, $12,150
|72-65-66-67—270
|Andrew Svoboda, $12,150
|69-65-68-68—270
|Eric Axley, $9,788
|67-67-69-68—271
|Spencer Levin, $9,788
|67-67-70-67—271
|Fernando Mechereffe, $9,788
|67-65-69-70—271
|Jordan Niebrugge, $9,788
|69-65-70-67—271
|Vince Covello, $7,020
|68-65-71-68—272
|Max Homa, $7,020
|67-66-70-69—272
|Sungjae Im, $7,020
|67-69-71-65—272
|Doc Redman, $7,020
|70-64-68-70—272
|Jared Wolfe, $7,020
|64-71-69-68—272
|Mark Anderson, $4,799
|65-72-68-68—273
|Rafael Campos, $4,799
|63-72-67-71—273
|Seth Fair, $4,799
|69-66-66-72—273
|Brock Mackenzie, $4,799
|69-66-71-67—273
|Carlos Ortiz, $4,799
|71-65-69-68—273
|Wes Roach, $4,799
|64-72-67-70—273
|Dawie van der Walt, $4,799
|66-68-71-68—273
|Chase Wright, $4,799
|66-70-67-70—273
|J.T. Griffin, $3,611
|69-65-70-70—274
|Curtis Luck, $3,611
|68-67-68-71—274
|Brian Richey, $3,611
|66-68-71-69—274
|Joel Thelen, $3,611
|65-71-69-69—274
|Adam Webb, $3,611
|69-66-70-69—274
|Cyril Bouniol, $2,514
|66-69-69-71—275
|John Chin, $2,514
|67-67-70-71—275
|Rico Hoey, $2,514
|69-68-67-71—275
|Jay McLuen, $2,514
|64-67-72-72—275
|José Toledo, $2,514
|65-71-69-70—275
|Brian Campbell, $2,514
|67-69-74-65—275
|Donald Constable, $2,514
|65-70-69-71—275
|Joey Garber, $2,514
|69-67-72-67—275
|Augusto Núñez, $2,514
|68-69-69-69—275
|Tom Whitney, $2,514
|71-66-69-69—275
|Ben Kohles, $1,914
|66-69-68-73—276
|Taylor Moore, $1,914
|65-72-67-72—276
|Garrett Osborn, $1,914
|65-69-71-71—276
|Erik Compton, $1,914
|67-70-71-68—276
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $1,914
|69-68-71-68—276
|Richard H. Lee, $1,914
|66-71-73-66—276
|Brandon Crick, $1,790
|64-72-68-73—277
|Adam Long, $1,790
|67-70-70-70—277
|Carson Young, $1,790
|68-69-69-71—277
|Derek Ernst, $1,790
|70-67-71-69—277
|Alex Kang, $1,790
|70-66-76-65—277
|Kyle Reifers, $1,790
|69-67-72-69—277
|Michael Arnaud, $1,735
|69-66-71-72—278
|Josh Teater, $1,735
|67-68-73-70—278
|Michael Miller, $1,708
|71-66-71-71—279
|Jin Park, $1,708
|73-64-74-68—279
|Connor Arendell, $1,661
|69-68-77-67—281
|Julián Etulain, $1,661
|66-71-74-70—281
|Kyle Jones, $1,661
|63-68-74-76—281
|Max McGreevy, $1,661
|68-69-77-67—281
|Seth Reeves, $1,661
|67-68-70-76—281
|Nelson Ledesma, $1,620
|67-70-73-72—282
