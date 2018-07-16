Listen Live Sports

Web.com Tour Money Leaders

July 16, 2018 12:53 pm
 
Through July 15
Trn Money
1. Sungjae Im 18 $316,288
2. Scott Langley 15 $271,745
3. Cameron Champ 15 $249,991
4. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 17 $241,815
5. Sebastian Munoz 17 $236,768
6. Sam Burns 10 $216,344
7. Chase Wright 18 $196,804
8. Adam Svensson 16 $187,607
9. Wyndham Clark 16 $185,600
10. Anders Albertson 16 $182,780
11. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 17 $182,273
12. Joey Garber 18 $178,028
13. Julian Etulain 17 $168,181
14. Hank Lebioda 18 $159,844
15. Ben Taylor 16 $158,931
16. Brady Schnell 17 $158,642
17. Carlos Ortiz 16 $157,022
18. Nelson Ledesma 16 $142,551
19. Roberto Castro 11 $141,467
20. Martin Trainer 13 $140,910
21. Adam Long 18 $140,776
22. Wes Roach 17 $140,658
23. Michael Arnaud 9 $139,001
24. Joseph Bramlett 14 $138,093
25. Kevin Dougherty 18 $137,291
26. Taylor Moore 16 $135,949
27. Eric Axley 14 $135,269
28. Kramer Hickok 18 $131,701
29. Kyle Jones 18 $131,281
30. Cameron Davis 8 $129,831
31. Josh Teater 18 $119,883
32. Rhein Gibson 18 $115,421
33. Alex Prugh 18 $114,177
34. Ben Kohles 17 $111,606
35. Erik Barnes 18 $111,009
36. John Chin 16 $110,844
37. Willy Wilcox 15 $105,741
38. Robby Shelton 14 $102,571
39. Justin Hueber 16 $100,529
40. Rafael Campos 16 $100,138
41. Stephan Jaeger 2 $99,000
42. Dan McCarthy 15 $97,730
43. Michael Johnson 18 $94,624
44. Scott Pinckney 15 $93,902
45. Edward Loar 16 $93,350
46. Mark Anderson 16 $93,064
47. Steven Ihm 3 $86,314
48. Brett Drewitt 18 $85,300
49. Maverick McNealy 12 $82,511
50. Bhavik Patel 15 $79,154

