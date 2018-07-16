Web.com Tour Money Leaders

Through July 15 Trn Money 1. Sungjae Im 18 $316,288 2. Scott Langley 15 $271,745 3. Cameron Champ 15 $249,991 4. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 17 $241,815 5. Sebastian Munoz 17 $236,768 6. Sam Burns 10 $216,344 7. Chase Wright 18 $196,804 8. Adam Svensson 16 $187,607 9. Wyndham Clark 16 $185,600 10. Anders Albertson 16 $182,780 11. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 17 $182,273 12. Joey Garber 18 $178,028 13. Julian Etulain 17 $168,181 14. Hank Lebioda 18 $159,844 15. Ben Taylor 16 $158,931 16. Brady Schnell 17 $158,642 17. Carlos Ortiz 16 $157,022 18. Nelson Ledesma 16 $142,551 19. Roberto Castro 11 $141,467 20. Martin Trainer 13 $140,910 21. Adam Long 18 $140,776 22. Wes Roach 17 $140,658 23. Michael Arnaud 9 $139,001 24. Joseph Bramlett 14 $138,093 25. Kevin Dougherty 18 $137,291 26. Taylor Moore 16 $135,949 27. Eric Axley 14 $135,269 28. Kramer Hickok 18 $131,701 29. Kyle Jones 18 $131,281 30. Cameron Davis 8 $129,831 31. Josh Teater 18 $119,883 32. Rhein Gibson 18 $115,421 33. Alex Prugh 18 $114,177 34. Ben Kohles 17 $111,606 35. Erik Barnes 18 $111,009 36. John Chin 16 $110,844 37. Willy Wilcox 15 $105,741 38. Robby Shelton 14 $102,571 39. Justin Hueber 16 $100,529 40. Rafael Campos 16 $100,138 41. Stephan Jaeger 2 $99,000 42. Dan McCarthy 15 $97,730 43. Michael Johnson 18 $94,624 44. Scott Pinckney 15 $93,902 45. Edward Loar 16 $93,350 46. Mark Anderson 16 $93,064 47. Steven Ihm 3 $86,314 48. Brett Drewitt 18 $85,300 49. Maverick McNealy 12 $82,511 50. Bhavik Patel 15 $79,154

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.