Web.com Tour Money Leaders

|Through July 15
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Sungjae Im
|18
|$316,288
|2. Scott Langley
|15
|$271,745
|3. Cameron Champ
|15
|$249,991
|4. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|17
|$241,815
|5. Sebastian Munoz
|17
|$236,768
|6. Sam Burns
|10
|$216,344
|7. Chase Wright
|18
|$196,804
|8. Adam Svensson
|16
|$187,607
|9. Wyndham Clark
|16
|$185,600
|10. Anders Albertson
|16
|$182,780
|11. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|17
|$182,273
|12. Joey Garber
|18
|$178,028
|13. Julian Etulain
|17
|$168,181
|14. Hank Lebioda
|18
|$159,844
|15. Ben Taylor
|16
|$158,931
|16. Brady Schnell
|17
|$158,642
|17. Carlos Ortiz
|16
|$157,022
|18. Nelson Ledesma
|16
|$142,551
|19. Roberto Castro
|11
|$141,467
|20. Martin Trainer
|13
|$140,910
|21. Adam Long
|18
|$140,776
|22. Wes Roach
|17
|$140,658
|23. Michael Arnaud
|9
|$139,001
|24. Joseph Bramlett
|14
|$138,093
|25. Kevin Dougherty
|18
|$137,291
|26. Taylor Moore
|16
|$135,949
|27. Eric Axley
|14
|$135,269
|28. Kramer Hickok
|18
|$131,701
|29. Kyle Jones
|18
|$131,281
|30. Cameron Davis
|8
|$129,831
|31. Josh Teater
|18
|$119,883
|32. Rhein Gibson
|18
|$115,421
|33. Alex Prugh
|18
|$114,177
|34. Ben Kohles
|17
|$111,606
|35. Erik Barnes
|18
|$111,009
|36. John Chin
|16
|$110,844
|37. Willy Wilcox
|15
|$105,741
|38. Robby Shelton
|14
|$102,571
|39. Justin Hueber
|16
|$100,529
|40. Rafael Campos
|16
|$100,138
|41. Stephan Jaeger
|2
|$99,000
|42. Dan McCarthy
|15
|$97,730
|43. Michael Johnson
|18
|$94,624
|44. Scott Pinckney
|15
|$93,902
|45. Edward Loar
|16
|$93,350
|46. Mark Anderson
|16
|$93,064
|47. Steven Ihm
|3
|$86,314
|48. Brett Drewitt
|18
|$85,300
|49. Maverick McNealy
|12
|$82,511
|50. Bhavik Patel
|15
|$79,154
