Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed SS Cadyn Grenier to a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OFs Steven Kwan and Korey Holland to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Jim Adduci from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1B AJ Reed to Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned UT Kaleb Cowart to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs and OF Chris Young on the 10-day DL, Skaggs retroactive to July 1. Recalled OF Jabari Blush and RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Garrett Richards from the 10-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Archer to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Chris Martin from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned 3B Gio Urshela outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Michael Reed and RHP Evan Phillips to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Luiz Gohara from Gwinnwett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated C Chris Gimenez for assignment. Recalled C Victor Caratini from Iowa (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Lewis Brinson and RHP Sandy Alcantara on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed 2B Ryan Goins to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 30.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed 3B Malcom Nunez and RHP Victor Villanueva to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Kirby Yates on paternity leave. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Luis Perdomo from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designed LHP Tim Collins for assignment. Reinstated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Derek Shomon and C Shelby Ford. Signed RHP Torey Deshazier.

FARG0-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Brandon Barker.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF John Price Jr. to Gateway (Frontier) for future considerations.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP James Buckelew to the Chicago Cubs. Signed RHP Marcus Crescentini.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Chad Hinshaw. Signed UT T.J. Bennett and RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Jeff Malm.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Jake Esch.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Announced INF Fernando Perez signed with Toros De Tijuana (Mexico). Signed INF Graylin Derke.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Gerald Bautista.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Kagen Hopkins.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Collin Sexton.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Named Joe Cirella assistant coach.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Charlotte D Donnie Smith three games and Phoenix D Kody Wakasa, Indy D Karl Ouimette, Las Vegas D Marco Jaime and N.Y. Red Bulls II coach John Wolyniec one game.

