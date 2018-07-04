Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed SS Cadyn Grenier to a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OFs Steven Kwan and Korey Holland to minor league contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Jim Adduci from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1B AJ Reed to Fresno (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned UT Kaleb Cowart to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs and OF Chris Young on the 10-day DL, Skaggs retroactive to July 1. Recalled OF Jabari Blush and RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Garrett Richards from the 10-day DL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Archer to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Chris Martin from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned 3B Gio Urshela outright to Buffalo (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Michael Reed and RHP Evan Phillips to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Luiz Gohara from Gwinnwett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Designated C Chris Gimenez for assignment. Recalled C Victor Caratini from Iowa (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Lewis Brinson and RHP Sandy Alcantara on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from New Orleans (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed 2B Ryan Goins to a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 30.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed 3B Malcom Nunez and RHP Victor Villanueva to minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Kirby Yates on paternity leave. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Luis Perdomo from El Paso.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designed LHP Tim Collins for assignment. Reinstated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day DL.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Derek Shomon and C Shelby Ford. Signed RHP Torey Deshazier.
FARG0-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Brandon Barker.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF John Price Jr. to Gateway (Frontier) for future considerations.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP James Buckelew to the Chicago Cubs. Signed RHP Marcus Crescentini.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Chad Hinshaw. Signed UT T.J. Bennett and RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Jeff Malm.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Jake Esch.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Announced INF Fernando Perez signed with Toros De Tijuana (Mexico). Signed INF Graylin Derke.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Gerald Bautista.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Kagen Hopkins.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Collin Sexton.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
STOCKTON HEAT — Named Joe Cirella assistant coach.
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League
USL — Suspended Charlotte D Donnie Smith three games and Phoenix D Kody Wakasa, Indy D Karl Ouimette, Las Vegas D Marco Jaime and N.Y. Red Bulls II coach John Wolyniec one game.
